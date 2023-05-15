Former high school superintendent lands new job at Pacifica School District

Darnise Williams, the Sequoia Union High School District superintendent who resigned her post in late 2022, accepted a job as superintendent of the Pacifica School District starting on July 1.

Williams left Sequoia in December in what the school board said was a "mutual agreement" after a chaotic week of closed session meetings. Williams was the district's first Black female superintendent. Her supporters were vocally opposed ot her departure, with some saying she was pushed out and accusing the board of being racist.

The Pacifica Board of Trustees approved her appointment on May 10 following a process that began in January and included 12-person panel of teachers, community members parents and others, according to a May 11 press release.

"Dr. Williams impressed the board with her extensive background in education and notable achievements," said Pacifica school board President Lynda Brocchini in a statement. "She is familiar with our district and our local issues and is aligned with our mission and values. We look forward to working with Dr. Williams to continue to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students while supporting our staff and maintaining strong relationships with district families and community members."

In Pacifica, she will manage six schools serving nearly 3,000 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and 143 teachers and 170 administrators and support staff, the press release states.