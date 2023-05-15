Former high school superintendent lands new job at Pacifica School District

Darnise Williams, the Sequoia Union High School District superintendent who resigned her post in late 2022, accepted a job as superintendent of the Pacifica School District starting on July 1.
Williams left Sequoia in December in what the school board said was a "mutual agreement" after a chaotic week of closed session meetings. Williams was the district's first Black female superintendent. Her supporters were vocally opposed ot her departure, with some saying she was pushed out and accusing the board of being racist.
The Pacifica Board of Trustees approved her appointment on May 10 following a process that began in January and included 12-person panel of teachers, community members parents and others, according to a May 11 press release.
"Dr. Williams impressed the board with her extensive background in education and notable achievements," said Pacifica school board President Lynda Brocchini in a statement. "She is familiar with our district and our local issues and is aligned with our mission and values. We look forward to working with Dr. Williams to continue to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students while supporting our staff and maintaining strong relationships with district families and community members."
In Pacifica, she will manage six schools serving nearly 3,000 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and 143 teachers and 170 administrators and support staff, the press release states.
Williams succeeds Superintendent Heather Olsen, who will retire in June after a 32-year career in education, the last five of which were in Pacifica.
"I am honored to be selected as the new superintendent of the Pacifica School District and look forward to working with the school board, staff, students, families, and the community," Williams said in a statement. "I deeply admire the district's commitment to meeting the needs of its diverse community and am thrilled to continue to support and develop resourced problem solvers able to contribute to our community of learners."
Other staffing changes in the Sequoia district
The Sequoia district board appointed Crystal Leach, associate superintendent of administrative services, as a permanent superintendent in March after the board had appointed Leadership Associates to conduct a search for a new superintendent. She had previously stepped into the superintendent role when Mary Streshly resigned in 2020.
District spokesperson Richard Gebin resigned at the end of February, according to a district staff report. The district is in the process of hiring his replacement, according to Leach.
A senior administrative secretary at the district office also resigned at the end of January, according to the report.
