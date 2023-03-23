Sequoia Union High School District board unanimously appoints Crystal Leach as superintendent

The Sequoia Union High School District has a new superintendent.

The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday, March 22, voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Crystal Leach as the new superintendent, effective April 1, at a base salary of $291,979. Leach’s employment will run through March 31, 2027.

Trustee Board President Rich Ginn announced the terms of her contract at Wednesday night's board meeting.

In addition to Leach’s annual salary, she will receive two stipends of $1,283 each for her advanced degrees. Following a satisfactory evaluation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Leach will be eligible for a 2.5% merit-based step advancement increase starting July 1.

Leah will also serve in the position of associate superintendent and will receive a stipend of $4,022 per month. This stipend will be prorated and paid until the district fills the position or June 30, whichever comes first.