Woodside council member John Carvell resigns

With an impending move out of Woodside, Councilman John Carvell resigned from the Town Council on July 1. The council, per town code, must call for a special election to fill his vacancy within 30 days of the departure, and must decide whether to appoint a replacement to serve until the election.
The next opportunity for a special election is on Nov. 8, according to a staff report for the council's Tuesday, July 12, meeting. This fall, Mayor Dick Brown and Councilman Brian Dombkowski are up for reelection. The vacancy requires a special election on the ballot, as the seat will be for the remainder of an unfinished term, said Town Manager Kevin Bryant in an email. It would be held in conjunction with a regular election.
Carvell joined the council in 2020 during an uncontested election. His term was set to expire in 2024.
"It is with mixed emotions that I notify you I am moving from Woodside," Carvell, a management consultant, said in his resignation letter to City Clerk Jennifer Li. "The town has, and continues to, experience challenges of balancing the vision outlined in the general plan with the demands of external bodies. Even when faced with these conflicts I found my work with the town to be rewarding and a great experience."
Carvell has lived in town for a little over a decade and represented District 5, which encompasses the Woodside Hills neighborhood east of Interstate Highway 280 and south of Farm Hill Road.
The Town Council, which is currently a seven-member body, will make the controversial move to five members when it switches from the "from-district" to a "by-district" elections system beginning this November. Only two council members will be elected for new four-year terms with the shift, even though the terms for council members Brown, Dombkowski and Sean Scott are all expiring. Scott now lives in District 1, which will be on the ballot in 2024. He could choose to run then, however he is not eligible for any of the seats on the ballot this November, according to Bryant.
The special election must be called for no later than July 31, which lands on a Sunday. Town staff are advising that the council act no later than July 29, according to the report.
Before joining the council, Carvell served on the town's Architectural and Site Review Board, which he joined in 2017.
Carvell could not be reached for comment.
The first day for candidates to pull papers for candidacy on the November ballot is Monday, July 18. Brown and Dombkowski told The Almanac they plan to run in the fall.
