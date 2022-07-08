Woodside council member John Carvell resigns

With an impending move out of Woodside, Councilman John Carvell resigned from the Town Council on July 1. The council, per town code, must call for a special election to fill his vacancy within 30 days of the departure, and must decide whether to appoint a replacement to serve until the election.

The next opportunity for a special election is on Nov. 8, according to a staff report for the council's Tuesday, July 12, meeting. This fall, Mayor Dick Brown and Councilman Brian Dombkowski are up for reelection. The vacancy requires a special election on the ballot, as the seat will be for the remainder of an unfinished term, said Town Manager Kevin Bryant in an email. It would be held in conjunction with a regular election.

Carvell joined the council in 2020 during an uncontested election. His term was set to expire in 2024.

"It is with mixed emotions that I notify you I am moving from Woodside," Carvell, a management consultant, said in his resignation letter to City Clerk Jennifer Li. "The town has, and continues to, experience challenges of balancing the vision outlined in the general plan with the demands of external bodies. Even when faced with these conflicts I found my work with the town to be rewarding and a great experience."

Carvell has lived in town for a little over a decade and represented District 5, which encompasses the Woodside Hills neighborhood east of Interstate Highway 280 and south of Farm Hill Road.