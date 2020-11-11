News

No surprises in uncontested Woodside Town Council election

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 11:18 am
The Woodside Town Council will have two new members to swear in when it reconvenes in December, plus two incumbents returning to the council.

The town held an uncontested election on Nov. 3, with the candidates for the four seats up for election in districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 all unopposed.

New to the council are attorney Jenn Wall, elected to the District 1 seat, and management consultant John Carvell, elected to the District 5 seat. They are replacing Daniel Yost (District 1) and Tom Livermore (District 5), who both declined to run for reelection.

Wall serves on the town Planning Commission and previously was a member of the Circulation Committee. Carvell is the vice chair of the Architectural and Site Review Board.

Returning to the council are Chris Shaw (District 3), who is starting his second term, and Ned Fluet (District 7), who will start his first full term. Fluet was elected to the council in 2018 after the seat was left vacant by the resignation of longtime council member Peter Mason in the spring of that year. Fluet is the town's current mayor. Brian Dombkowski, mayor pro tem and council member for District 2, is set to succeed Fluet as mayor when the new council is seated.

Headlines are almost a perfect oxymoron. Such harmony is difficult fathom.

