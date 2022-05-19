News

Voter guide: Local races to know about on the June 7 primary ballot

by Almanac staff / Almanac

Thu, May 19, 2022
Voting booths inside the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room in Menlo Park on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

Get up to speed on the key local races on your June 7 primary election ballot with our reporting on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Congressional Districts 15 and 16, county sheriff and Ravenswood school bond Measure I.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3

Four candidates vie for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

Menlo Park City Council member leads in campaign contributions for District 3 Supervisor race

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors candidates set record straight on 'defunding police'

Candidates for District 3 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors are, from left: Steven Booker; Virginia Chang Kiraly; Ray Mueller; and Laura Parmer-Lohan.

Measure I, Ravenswood City School District bond measure

Voter Guide: Ravenswood's Measure I asks district residents to approve $110 million school bond

About $4K raised, nearly $7K spent in campaign for Ravenswood's Measure I

Congressional District 15

Who will succeed Rep. Jackie Speier? The race is on in the newly redrawn District 15

Climate issues heat up during District 15 congressional forum

Mullin takes fundraising lead in race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier

Candidates for Congressional District 15 are, from left: Kevin Mullin; David Canepa; Emily Beach; and Gus Mattammal.

Congressional District 16

Eshoo faces rivals from left, right and center in bid to retain Congress seat

Candidates for Congressional District 16 participate in a forum sponsored by League of Women Voters on May 3, 2022. The participating candidates are John Fredrich (top row, second from right), Richard Fox (top row, far right), Benjamin Solomon (center row, far left), Rep. Anna Eshoo (center row, second from left), Greg Tanaka (center row, second from left), Peter Ohtaki (bottom row, left) and Ajwang Rading (bottom row, right). Screenshot from Zoom.

San Mateo County Sheriff

Sheriff Carlos Bolanos says as incumbent he's the 'most qualified person' for the job

Christina Corpus aims to change sheriff's office culture through community-based policing and transparency

Candidates for San Mateo County Sheriff are, from left, Carlos Bolanos and Christina Corpus.

Endorsement editorial

Editorial: Yes on Ravenswood's Measure I school bond -- Ballot initiative would fund $110 million in badly needed upgrades to school facilities

Voting centers

San Mateo County voters may mail in their ballots, take them to a ballot dropbox or vote in person at any voting center in the county. Local voting center locations include Menlo College in Atherton, Arrillaga Family Recreation Center and the Belle Haven branch library in Menlo Park, Portola Valley Town Center and Woodside Village Church.

