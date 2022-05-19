Voter guide: Local races to know about on the June 7 primary ballot

Get up to speed on the key local races on your June 7 primary election ballot with our reporting on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Congressional Districts 15 and 16, county sheriff and Ravenswood school bond Measure I.
San Mateo County voters may mail in their ballots, take them to a ballot dropbox or vote in person at any voting center in the county. Local voting center locations include Menlo College in Atherton, Arrillaga Family Recreation Center and the Belle Haven branch library in Menlo Park, Portola Valley Town Center and Woodside Village Church.
