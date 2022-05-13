Four candidates vie for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

This year, San Mateo County residents of District 3, which includes Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside, West Menlo Park and a number of unincorporated areas, face a diverse pool of candidates on the ballot for the June 7 primary election.

It includes the political newcomer Steven Booker, an electrician and labor union representative; Virginia Chang Kiraly, who is the first Asian-American woman to serve on the boards of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and San Mateo County Harbor District; Laura Parmer-Lohan, a San Carlos City Council member and member of the LGBTQ community; and a seasoned politician, Ray Mueller, who has served for 10 years on the Menlo Park City Council.

Each candidate is looking to represent a district that is often said to be the geographically largest and most diverse in the county, spanning from Peninsula cities to rural and coastside communities as well as large swaths of the county's open space lands.

It's why climate change touches upon every one of the candidate's campaigns, as coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay continue to deal with the threat of increasing sea-level rise.

Then there's the hot-button issue relevant to all of the Bay Area and the state: affordable housing.