Menlo Park City Council race: Early results show Wolosin in lead

This is Menlo Park's first District 3 election, so while there is no way to make a direct comparison to previous elections for how many voters may cast ballots in the district race, there were a total of 3,448 District 3 residents who voted in the November 2016 presidential elections. So far the county has counted 1,947 district votes, which means there may be a substantial number more to count.

District 3 includes a section of Menlo Park bounded between Palo Alto and Atherton, stretching southwest to Crane Street and northeast to the VA property off of Willow Road. It includes the Civic Center, the Caltrain station and the neighborhoods of Vintage Oaks, Linfield Oaks and Felton Gables, among other areas.

The three candidates are Wolosin, 46, a community advocate for bike and pedestrian safety in Menlo Park; Nguyen, 56, a Vietnamese American U.S. Air Force veteran, single mother of three and project manager at Cisco; and Fennell, 33, a Black professional triathlete and entrepreneur who owns Fenn Coffee.

In the first round of election results released by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 8:10 p.m. on election night, candidate Jen Wolosin had received the most votes at 1,200, representing 61.6% of the votes counted so far. Chelsea Nguyen held 487 votes or 25%, and Max Fennell held 260 or 13.4%.

Nguyen said she received a number of profane and threatening emails from an anonymous source through her campaign website calling her profane names, but did not know who wrote them or if they were affiliated with a particular candidate or campaign.

Fennell reported that he felt he had been discouraged from running for the seat after a phone conversation with Housing Commission Chair Karen Grove and Planning Commissioner Michele Tate in late June. Both women are involved with the policy advocacy group Menlo Together, of which candidate Jen Wolosin was also a member before leaving the group to start her campaign in late June. The organization advocates in Menlo Park for policies that support housing, transportation, sustainability and equity, according to its website.

The race has been shaped over the past few months by the controversies and obstacles each candidate has gone through along the way.

The San Mateo County Elections Office reported that the counted votes so far only include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail or returned at voting centers and drop boxes on or before Wednesday, Oct. 28. They do not include vote center ballots, or vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail or dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after Wednesday, Oct. 28.

When all the votes are counted and the winner declared, Menlo Park's District 3 representative will have some key issues to deal with. Among the top issues are: an upcoming mandate from the state to zone for what will likely amount to more than 3,000 housing units within city limits; how the City Council should zone the large USGS property on Middlefield Road soon to be vacated; continued decisions about whether and how to pursue the construction of grade separations to separate the Caltrain rail line from Menlo Park streets; and how to move forward with selecting a new police chief and engaging in reforms to promote racial equity within the community.

And Wolosin drew opposition to her campaign after she refused to make campaign promises to two prominent District 3 residents who had themselves considered running for the seat.

In a prepared statement, Mueller said he was grateful to be reelected. "We have some challenges ahead of us, navigating the budget impacts of Covid-19. Our infrastructure downtown is aging badly and needs investment. Additionally we will need to work together collaboratively with all our city stakeholders to determine how to equitably add state mandated housing across the City," he wrote. "One of the benefits of serving a District is being able to focus and provide a higher level of constituent service to residents. I look forward to working closely with neighbors, our school district leaders, and our small businesses to really keep our community thriving and our quality of life high for the families and residents who live here."

Menlo Park City Council race: Early results show Wolosin in lead