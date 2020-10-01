News

Menlo Park council candidate receives profane messages

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Chelsea Nguyen, a candidate for Menlo Park's District 3 seat, said she has received two messages through her campaign website that contain profanity, insults and vague threats this week.

City Council candidate Chelsea Nguyen by Menlo Park City Hall on Aug. 5. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The emails, which she shared with The Almanac, but asked not be published because of their vulgarity, came from the anonymous accounts "[email protected]" and "Chelsea c---".

The messages, sent on Sept. 28 and 30, came through a form on her website that invites community members to contact Nguyen about her campaign. She said she did not know who wrote them or if they are affiliated with a particular candidate or campaign.

"Just wait and see what is coming to you," said one message. "We will blow you away election day you dirty c---."

"I am not afraid of these people who are harassing me," Nguyen said. "I don't want this issue to be distracting. I want to be the voice for working families."

She added on her campaign blog: "I am not someone you can bully. You are messing with the wrong person. Win or lose, I will not play dirty like you do."

The other candidates competing for the open seat representing District 3 are professional triathlete and small business owner Max Fennell and community advocate Jen Wolosin. The voting district includes a section of Menlo Park bounded between Palo Alto and Atherton, stretching southwest to Crane Street and northeast to the VA property off of Willow Road.

