Menlo Park council candidate receives profane messages

Chelsea Nguyen, a candidate for Menlo Park's District 3 seat, said she has received two messages through her campaign website that contain profanity, insults and vague threats this week.

The emails, which she shared with The Almanac, but asked not be published because of their vulgarity, came from the anonymous accounts "[email protected]" and "Chelsea c---".

The messages, sent on Sept. 28 and 30, came through a form on her website that invites community members to contact Nguyen about her campaign. She said she did not know who wrote them or if they are affiliated with a particular candidate or campaign.

"Just wait and see what is coming to you," said one message. "We will blow you away election day you dirty c---."

"I am not afraid of these people who are harassing me," Nguyen said. "I don't want this issue to be distracting. I want to be the voice for working families."