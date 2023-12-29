News

Person fatally stuck by Caltrain near Menlo Park station Friday night

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 29, 2023, 8:56 pm 0

A train comes in at the Caltrain Mountain View Station on Dec. 17, 2019. Photo by Sammy Dallal

A northbound Caltrain struck someone on the tracks near the Menlo Park Station on Friday night, Dec. 29, a spokesman for the transit system said.

There were 31 passengers on Train 711 and no injuries were reported aboard, said Dan Lieberman, a Caltrain spokesman.

The collision occurred about 6:20 p.m. Trains were reduced to using a single track through the area as a result, Caltrain said.

Northbound and southbound trains were reported running about 40 minutes late approaching Menlo Park about 8:20 p.m., according to Caltrain Alerts on social media.

Passengers can find updated scheduling information at @CaltrainAlerts.

This incident is the 15th fatality in 2023, Lieberman told The Almanac.

Almanac Editor Angela Swartz contributed to this story.

