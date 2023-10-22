Second inmate in two days dies inside Maguire Correctional Facility

An inmate was found dead at the Maquire Correctional Facility on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Redwood City — the second inmate in as many days to die at the jail.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, Oct. 22, in a statement that at 9:18 p.m., officers found a 34-year-old man, who was housed alone, unresponsive in his cell.

Authorities said officers began administering CPR until medical personnel station at the facility arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The inmate was housed in the jail's behavioral health unit.

Sheriff's department officials said initial information suggests the cause of death to be suicide. A final determination will be made by the coroner's office once they complete an exam and investigation.