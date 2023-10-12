Opening its doors to the community, Google unveils new visitor center in Mountain View

The Gradient Canopy – a 620,000 square foot, circular structure, with dragon-scale solar panel roof and sustainably sourced and reclaimed materials – reflects a new kind of work culture, one that focuses on big open spaces, light, energy and community, Porat said. It also is closely connected to nature, she said.

Located at Google’s Gradient Canopy (formerly Charleston East), the Visitor Experience is part of a larger corporate complex that was years in the making , according to Google President Ruth Porat, who described the vision of the building’s design.

It is an intentional visitor experience, accessible to the public, Foster said, addressing an audience of Google executives, dignitaries and media members attending a preview of the center Wednesday morning.

“This is a first for Google,” said Scott Foster, vice president of real estate and workplace services, referring to the opening of Google’s doors to the community.

In celebration of its 25-year anniversary, Google is launching a new "Visitor Experience" center at its Mountain View headquarters, with the grand opening scheduled for today, Oct. 12.

A tour of the site reveals constant interplay of technology and nature, where outdoor and indoor spaces meld together in a show of biophilic design elements. “It’s all part of using plants, light, patterns and materials that connects the built environment with nature,” said Michele Kaufmann, an architect and Google director of R+D for the built environment.

The center also has an area, known as the “Huddle” – a collaborative space to bring people together – and an outdoor plaza that features large public art installations.

SLIDESHOW: The “Huddle” – an indoor space open to the public – at Google's Visitor Experience in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Google-branded items available for sale to the public at the Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: The “Huddle” – an indoor space open to the public – at Google's Visitor Experience in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Matt Hood, Food Program Senior Director, describes food items availble for purchase in Google's new cafe open to the public at the Visitor Experience in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The center is expansive, with a number of different kinds of venues and experiences open to the public. It features a Google store, where visitors can see and try out company gadgets, an events space, a public cafe and a pop-up shop to showcase local businesses.

The Visitor Experience is part of this vision, dedicating space designed for the community and meant for “neighbors, visitors and Googlers,” according to the company’s website.

State Assembly member Marc Berman commended the investment, while emphasizing the importance of venues, like the Visitor Experience, to bring people together, particularly after the social isolation of the pandemic.

The preview of the Visitor Experience also served as a chance to announce Google’s philanthropic contributions. It is donating a $1 million grant to Community Services Agency in Mountain View, an organization dedicated to improving access to services for low-income, homeless and other economically vulnerable community members.

“It is a place you can come solo with family and friends or for social gatherings, and a place that immerses you in native landscaping, great architecture and public art,” she added.

SLIDESHOW: "Curious" by Mr & Mrs Ferguson Art was created with thousands of pennies and is on display in the Google's Gradient Canopy plaza in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: "Go" by Hou de Sousa in the plaza of Google's Gradient Canopy in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: A look up at "The Orb" by THEVERYMANY, LLC from inside the artwork at Google's Gradient Canopy in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks drew attention to these sustainable design elements as well, while also describing the site as a community asset. “It gives both locals and tourists an actual place to come and celebrate our community of tech and innovation,” she said.

Celebrating these architectural and design innovations, Foster announced that the Gradient Canopy recently achieved a Living Building Challenge Materials Petal Certification, which he described as one of the most ambitious green building certifications in the world.

The Visitor Experience center, located at 2000 N. Shoreline Blvd., is open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Google will host its first “Community Day on the Plaza.” The event will feature a morning dance party, live music, food trucks, a makers-market, workshops and other family-friendly activities.

To kick-off the center’s opening, Google has lined-up a schedule of free concerts, workshops and talks that will run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22.

“I want to thank Google for its long-standing partnership with the city of Mountain View, and its very significant investment to open these new community assets up to surrounding residents,” he said.

Opening its doors to the community, Google unveils new visitor center in Mountain View

Public amenities include a Google store, café, event spaces, pop-up shops and outdoor plaza