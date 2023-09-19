News

Redwood City resident dies in 4-car hit-and-run crash on Highway 101

Investigators are still looking for the person who fled the scene

by Sue Dremann / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 10:11 pm
A Redwood City man died, and another person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that involved four cars on Sunday, Sept. 17, the California Highway Patrol said in a collision report released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

File photo of cars on Highway 101. Photo by Veronica Weber.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old man died after his car was struck by multiple drivers. One of the drivers fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 101 at approximately 1:22 a.m., south of San Antonio Road.

The man was traveling north on U.S. 101 in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro coupe when a 2019 Mazda CX-5 driven by another motorist allegedly crashed into the rear of his car, causing it to become disabled in the highway's No.1 lane – the fast lane, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Camaro was subsequently struck by a 2019 Honda Accord sedan driven by an 18-year-old Elk Grove man, then by a 2019 Nissan Altima sedan driven by a 27-year-old Mountain View man.

All of the cars became disabled in the highway's northbound lanes. The 24-year-old Camaro driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda fled before the CHP's arrival. The drivers and passengers of the three vehicles that remained on the scene were using seat belts, the CHP said.

The Honda driver was transported with injuries to Stanford Hospital. One passenger in the Nissan had a complaint of pain but was not transported, the CHP said. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the Redwood City man.

US-101 northbound was closed to traffic for several hours for the on-scene investigation, and traffic was diverted onto the San Antonio Road off-ramp. The CHP is conducting further investigation into the cause of the crash and is looking for the hit-and-run driver. It isn't currently known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Redwood City CHP Officer D. Ocampo at 650-779-2700.

