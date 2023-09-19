Redwood City resident dies in 4-car hit-and-run crash on Highway 101

A Redwood City man died, and another person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that involved four cars on Sunday, Sept. 17, the California Highway Patrol said in a collision report released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old man died after his car was struck by multiple drivers. One of the drivers fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 101 at approximately 1:22 a.m., south of San Antonio Road.

The man was traveling north on U.S. 101 in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro coupe when a 2019 Mazda CX-5 driven by another motorist allegedly crashed into the rear of his car, causing it to become disabled in the highway's No.1 lane – the fast lane, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Camaro was subsequently struck by a 2019 Honda Accord sedan driven by an 18-year-old Elk Grove man, then by a 2019 Nissan Altima sedan driven by a 27-year-old Mountain View man.

All of the cars became disabled in the highway's northbound lanes. The 24-year-old Camaro driver died at the scene.