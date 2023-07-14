Facing a budget shortfall, Menlo Park pursues three new tax options to boost city revenue

Taxes on businesses, hotel guests or residents' utility bills are under consideration as the Menlo Park City Council looked for ways to boost revenue at a July 11 meeting. The city is facing a shortfall of $1 million in the current budget year, and council members want to avoid depleting the city's fiscal reserves to make ends meet.

Offered a range of options by city staff, the council favored moving forward with a utility users tax (UUT), a business license tax and a transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as a hotel tax.

The city is currently facing a loss of revenue from its prior UUT, thanks to a class-action lawsuit. Menlo Park for several years failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting UUT from residents, according to a San Mateo County Superior Court judge who issued a tentative ruling against the city in April. The city estimates that it will owe $4.5 million in refunds to residents who paid the tax during those years.

Council members were not in lockstep on the idea of levying a new tax.

“I do not support increasing taxes for residents in Menlo Park period,” Council member Cecilia Taylor said. “We adopted a budget ... $74 million last week. And so I'm just thinking that we need to do more around looking at how we spend money as opposed to how to generate more money.”