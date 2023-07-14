Facing a budget shortfall, Menlo Park pursues three new tax options to boost city revenue

Taxes on businesses, hotel guests or residents' utility bills are under consideration as the Menlo Park City Council looked for ways to boost revenue at a July 11 meeting. The city is facing a shortfall of $1 million in the current budget year, and council members want to avoid depleting the city's fiscal reserves to make ends meet.
Offered a range of options by city staff, the council favored moving forward with a utility users tax (UUT), a business license tax and a transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as a hotel tax.
The city is currently facing a loss of revenue from its prior UUT, thanks to a class-action lawsuit. Menlo Park for several years failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting UUT from residents, according to a San Mateo County Superior Court judge who issued a tentative ruling against the city in April. The city estimates that it will owe $4.5 million in refunds to residents who paid the tax during those years.
Council members were not in lockstep on the idea of levying a new tax.
“I do not support increasing taxes for residents in Menlo Park period,” Council member Cecilia Taylor said. “We adopted a budget ... $74 million last week. And so I'm just thinking that we need to do more around looking at how we spend money as opposed to how to generate more money.”
All of the council members agreed that city staff should look into a utility users, business and hotel tax. Menlo Park’s TOT is one of the lowest in San Mateo County, at only 12%, and the city is considering an increase of between 1% and 3.5%, to bring it in line with other Bay Area cities' hotel taxes. The revenue from the higher hotel tax could bring in an additional $875,000 to $3 million annually, according to a June 13 staff report.
The city’s business tax was set in 1978, and has not been modified since. Council members put emphasis on protecting small business owners and applying the tax to businesses with a yet-to-be determined number of employees.
“I definitely would like to look at protecting retail and small businesses who do not have much profit margin,” Council member Drew Combs said.
The City Council directed city staff to study the UUT and TOT to go before voters on a future ballot, and to pursue a conversation about changes to the business tax later.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The Menlo Park City Council needs to look at cutting their spending before they look to taxing residents or businesses further. They are already on the hook for over taxing the residents on their utility bills, I don't think any one is going to be happy, certainly not me, if they try to increase our taxes without making a very good case for it and that case needs to include why they can not reduce their fiscal year budget to meet current income.