News

Facing a budget shortfall, Menlo Park pursues three new tax options to boost city revenue

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 14, 2023, 9:34 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Taxes on businesses, hotel guests or residents' utility bills are under consideration as the Menlo Park City Council looked for ways to boost revenue at a July 11 meeting. The city is facing a shortfall of $1 million in the current budget year, and council members want to avoid depleting the city's fiscal reserves to make ends meet.

Offered a range of options by city staff, the council favored moving forward with a utility users tax (UUT), a business license tax and a transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as a hotel tax.

The city is currently facing a loss of revenue from its prior UUT, thanks to a class-action lawsuit. Menlo Park for several years failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting UUT from residents, according to a San Mateo County Superior Court judge who issued a tentative ruling against the city in April. The city estimates that it will owe $4.5 million in refunds to residents who paid the tax during those years.

Council members were not in lockstep on the idea of levying a new tax.

“I do not support increasing taxes for residents in Menlo Park period,” Council member Cecilia Taylor said. “We adopted a budget ... $74 million last week. And so I'm just thinking that we need to do more around looking at how we spend money as opposed to how to generate more money.”

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

All of the council members agreed that city staff should look into a utility users, business and hotel tax. Menlo Park’s TOT is one of the lowest in San Mateo County, at only 12%, and the city is considering an increase of between 1% and 3.5%, to bring it in line with other Bay Area cities' hotel taxes. The revenue from the higher hotel tax could bring in an additional $875,000 to $3 million annually, according to a June 13 staff report.

The city’s business tax was set in 1978, and has not been modified since. Council members put emphasis on protecting small business owners and applying the tax to businesses with a yet-to-be determined number of employees.

“I definitely would like to look at protecting retail and small businesses who do not have much profit margin,” Council member Drew Combs said.

The City Council directed city staff to study the UUT and TOT to go before voters on a future ballot, and to pursue a conversation about changes to the business tax later.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Facing a budget shortfall, Menlo Park pursues three new tax options to boost city revenue

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 14, 2023, 9:34 am

Taxes on businesses, hotel guests or residents' utility bills are under consideration as the Menlo Park City Council looked for ways to boost revenue at a July 11 meeting. The city is facing a shortfall of $1 million in the current budget year, and council members want to avoid depleting the city's fiscal reserves to make ends meet.

Offered a range of options by city staff, the council favored moving forward with a utility users tax (UUT), a business license tax and a transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as a hotel tax.

The city is currently facing a loss of revenue from its prior UUT, thanks to a class-action lawsuit. Menlo Park for several years failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting UUT from residents, according to a San Mateo County Superior Court judge who issued a tentative ruling against the city in April. The city estimates that it will owe $4.5 million in refunds to residents who paid the tax during those years.

Council members were not in lockstep on the idea of levying a new tax.

“I do not support increasing taxes for residents in Menlo Park period,” Council member Cecilia Taylor said. “We adopted a budget ... $74 million last week. And so I'm just thinking that we need to do more around looking at how we spend money as opposed to how to generate more money.”

All of the council members agreed that city staff should look into a utility users, business and hotel tax. Menlo Park’s TOT is one of the lowest in San Mateo County, at only 12%, and the city is considering an increase of between 1% and 3.5%, to bring it in line with other Bay Area cities' hotel taxes. The revenue from the higher hotel tax could bring in an additional $875,000 to $3 million annually, according to a June 13 staff report.

The city’s business tax was set in 1978, and has not been modified since. Council members put emphasis on protecting small business owners and applying the tax to businesses with a yet-to-be determined number of employees.

“I definitely would like to look at protecting retail and small businesses who do not have much profit margin,” Council member Drew Combs said.

The City Council directed city staff to study the UUT and TOT to go before voters on a future ballot, and to pursue a conversation about changes to the business tax later.

Comments

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
2 hours ago

The Menlo Park City Council needs to look at cutting their spending before they look to taxing residents or businesses further. They are already on the hook for over taxing the residents on their utility bills, I don't think any one is going to be happy, certainly not me, if they try to increase our taxes without making a very good case for it and that case needs to include why they can not reduce their fiscal year budget to meet current income.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.