At town meeting to find new development sites, Atherton residents push back on multifamily housing plans

Atherton residents descended on Council Chambers on June 19 for a workshop to brainstorm locations where multifamily housing could be built. But the feedback mostly consisted of criticism of California housing law and demands that the town fight state housing mandates, which one resident described as Kafkaesque.
The meeting ended before town consultants with the M-Group were able to get to their list of about a dozen possible multifamily housing sites, said City Manager George Rodericks. The town's primary strategy has been to fulfill most of its housing obligations through backyard accessory dwelling units (ADUs), but state officials have told Atherton and other cities that they also need to add multifamily housing for the plan to be approved.
One resident, who said she's lived in town for about 15 years, spoke emotionally for about 11 minutes about the difficulty of building in town and the state's overreach in requiring cities across the state to plan for more housing.
"My God, when are people going to understand how this is affecting us?" she told town officials. "You don't get it. ... There is no empathy, there is no acknowledgment of property rights."
Another, a 40-year resident of Stockbridge Avenue, said that she is disappointed the town has so many regulations around cutting down trees but few around ADUs, noting that 15 people could be living in a single accessory unit.
The town is still surveying residents on their preferences for multifamily housing in town.
The M-Group will be presenting some sites at its July 19 meeting, Rodericks said. Most, if not all, will originate from locations that had been identified in the past by committees, town staff and council members, he said in a July 5 email.
"The council may add additional sites, if desired for the purposes of CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) review," he said. "The objective is to include more sites than needed in CEQA and then whittle it down to what's absolutely necessary."
Then the council will try to narrow it down to five or six sites for an environmental analysis and seek community feedback. From there, the council will further shrink down the list to two to three sites.
Past sites under consideration included upzoning lots along El Camino Real, which means changing the zoning to allow for greater building density, creating a zoning overlay along El Camino Real and Valparaiso Avenue, and developing housing in Holbrook-Palmer Park where the Gilmore House sits. The owners of 97 Santiago Ave., an empty lot, have expressed interest in developing it into multifamily housing.
The town's housing plan, called a housing element, was submitted this past winter and rejected by the state. It only includes three multifamily housing sites, at Menlo College, Menlo School and 23 Oakwood Ave., near the home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who opposed the project over privacy concerns.
Town officials have talked about annexing a part of Selby Lane Adelante School's campus in Redwood City to use for housing, but Council member Rick DeGolia said that is unlikely to happen during the 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle. According to its RHNA numbers, Atherton must plan for the development of 348 new housing units over the next eight years.
Town officials fear lawsuits, fines and loss of local control of planning if Atherton doesn't create a compliant housing element. The 2023-31 numbers are a large jump from its allocation of 93 units during the previous RHNA cycle.
A group of residents who formed the Atherton Housing Coalition earlier this year to make sure the town "fulfills its RHNA obligations in a thoughtful manner to maintain the character" of the town, has retained lawyers to look at possible legal challenges to the state's housing element requirements, one resident said during the meeting.
M-Group President Geoff Bradley explained to attendees that he is "the compliance guy."
"If you want to fight them (the state), call a lawyer," he said.
The M-Group provided the following objective standards for multifamily housing sites, during a presentation:
• For affordable housing, at least a half-acre to 10 acres in size and 1 to 2 acres is ideal
• Vacant or underutilized land with realistic development potential
• Close to public transit
• Access to high performing schools and jobs
• Access to amenities, like parks and services
• Access to health care facilities and grocery stores.
Comments
Registered user
Atherton: other
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I was happy to hear about the annexation of San Mateo County land to meet the request to have multi-family housing near Selby Lane and El Camino Real.
Is there more of such land around ?
Comments about increased Traffic Congestion ring true for me.
Schools ?
A lot of us are past that.
Shopping ?
Relatively new here, but I don’t shop near where I am.
Registered user
Atherton: other
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Since the council spent most of their time building a $50M town center instead of working on this issue ahead of time to prevent resident home values from being DECIMATED, I currently see two viable choices:
1. Some sort of "lottery" process, in the sense of the short story by Shirley Jackson, will be used to rezone existing properties in residential areas for multi-family housing. (Yes, any other description of it is a euphemism, and I can guarantee that no homes will be re-zoned where council members live).
2. Turn the $50M town center into apartments, perhaps add onto it to build even more, and move the town staff to trailers in the park.
Most of the "town center" is for the police department anyway. They should be out on the streets patrolling the neighborhood to try to reduce all the crime that is happening.
Is this harsh? Not as harsh as the townhomes/apartments being built next to YOUR house.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
""My God, when are people going to understand how this is affecting us?"
Seriously? You're so, so put upon on in your tens-of-million dollar properties. Life must be so hard on you. Entitled much?
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Here's how a similar scenario plays out at a Menlo Park Council meeting
1. After the chamber is full to capacity, the council spends 30 minutes issuing meaningless proclamations.
2. The consultant with the list of possible sites presents for an hour or longer. Somehow, all their proposed sites are east of El Camino.
3. Because of the crowd in the chamber, council decides to limit public comment to 60 seconds per person (11 minutes? never!)
4. The first speakers are nonresidents who encourage the council to push even denser housing into more neighborhoods to promote "equity."
5. Menlo Park residents use their 60 seconds apiece to talk about the character of the city and property rights as well as impacted public amenities (like parks) and reduced safety on public streets, as traffic approaches gridlock.
6. Following these residents, housing advocates (who mostly don't live in the city) use their time to characterize MP residents as selfish NIMBys and "you got yours, so you don't care" and "what about the people who teach your kids and put out your fires?"
7. After some discussion, all of it supporting even more housing than the consultant suggested, the council votes to approve the rezoning of property to accommodate six-story residential buildings adjacent to current homes, noting "we won't talk about traffic or infrastructure because that's just a distraction"
The message is pretty clear: if you have the wherewithal to buy property in Atherton, you deserve to ask your local government to preserve your quality of life. Whereas the less affluent residents of Menlo Park should consider themselves fortunate that their relatively modest homes have not been eminent domained.
Registered user
Portola Valley: Westridge
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Just wait until a future SCOTUS sides with crazies like Scott Wiener. Then you can use the Constitution as toilet paper and your property and personal rights will be totally gone. You get what you vote for...
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Thoughtful is correct when stated:
- Turn the $50M town center into apartments, perhaps add onto it to build even more, and move the town staff to trailers in the park.
The main part of that building is underutilized. It was built FOR and BY the staff. You could (with effort & a vision):
- Keep the core Police Offices & the Town Council Room intact
- Turn the rest into multifamily housing
- Move the remaining staff (most of which are not there most of the time) to other locations, including selected parts of the Park and into the many empty buildings nearby on El Camino.
I'd rather have the staff be inconvenienced than the town be totally changed in nature!
- .