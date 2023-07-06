At town meeting to find new development sites, Atherton residents push back on multifamily housing plans

Another, a 40-year resident of Stockbridge Avenue, said that she is disappointed the town has so many regulations around cutting down trees but few around ADUs, noting that 15 people could be living in a single accessory unit.

"My God, when are people going to understand how this is affecting us?" she told town officials. "You don't get it. ... There is no empathy, there is no acknowledgment of property rights."

One resident, who said she's lived in town for about 15 years, spoke emotionally for about 11 minutes about the difficulty of building in town and the state's overreach in requiring cities across the state to plan for more housing.

The meeting ended before town consultants with the M-Group were able to get to their list of about a dozen possible multifamily housing sites, said City Manager George Rodericks. The town's primary strategy has been to fulfill most of its housing obligations through backyard accessory dwelling units (ADUs), but state officials have told Atherton and other cities that they also need to add multifamily housing for the plan to be approved.

Atherton residents descended on Council Chambers on June 19 for a workshop to brainstorm locations where multifamily housing could be built. But the feedback mostly consisted of criticism of California housing law and demands that the town fight state housing mandates, which one resident described as Kafkaesque.

Past sites under consideration included upzoning lots along El Camino Real, which means changing the zoning to allow for greater building density, creating a zoning overlay along El Camino Real and Valparaiso Avenue, and developing housing in Holbrook-Palmer Park where the Gilmore House sits. The owners of 97 Santiago Ave., an empty lot, have expressed interest in developing it into multifamily housing.

Then the council will try to narrow it down to five or six sites for an environmental analysis and seek community feedback. From there, the council will further shrink down the list to two to three sites.

"The council may add additional sites, if desired for the purposes of CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) review," he said. "The objective is to include more sites than needed in CEQA and then whittle it down to what's absolutely necessary."

The M-Group will be presenting some sites at its July 19 meeting, Rodericks said. Most, if not all, will originate from locations that had been identified in the past by committees, town staff and council members, he said in a July 5 email.

A group of residents who formed the Atherton Housing Coalition earlier this year to make sure the town "fulfills its RHNA obligations in a thoughtful manner to maintain the character" of the town, has retained lawyers to look at possible legal challenges to the state's housing element requirements, one resident said during the meeting.

Town officials fear lawsuits, fines and loss of local control of planning if Atherton doesn't create a compliant housing element. The 2023-31 numbers are a large jump from its allocation of 93 units during the previous RHNA cycle.

Town officials have talked about annexing a part of Selby Lane Adelante School's campus in Redwood City to use for housing, but Council member Rick DeGolia said that is unlikely to happen during the 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle. According to its RHNA numbers, Atherton must plan for the development of 348 new housing units over the next eight years.

The town's housing plan, called a housing element, was submitted this past winter and rejected by the state. It only includes three multifamily housing sites, at Menlo College, Menlo School and 23 Oakwood Ave., near the home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who opposed the project over privacy concerns.

At town meeting to find new development sites, Atherton residents push back on multifamily housing plans

'When are people going to understand how this is affecting us?' one resident asked