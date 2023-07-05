Menlo Park budget gap grows to $1 million

Environmental Quality Commission member Jeff Schmidt encouraged the council to approve money for the Urban Forest Master Plan, which he says focuses on reducing the disparity in the number across neighborhoods. The plan focuses on the Belle Haven neighborhood where air quality has consistently been the worst in Menlo Park and has the highest rate of asthma among residents, three times higher than that of other neighborhoods.

The city is planning for $76.1 million in expenses and only $75.1 million in revenue, causing a $1 million deficit, up slightly from $0.96 million when the council discussed it last month. Part of shortfall can be attributed to the city paying down its pension liability. City staff plan to balance the budget using the $36 million general fund reserve, but the City Council is still searching for ways to increase revenue that would allow Menlo Park to avoid drawing down its reserves.

Wolosin said that in a survey, she’d be interested in asking residents their thoughts on introducing an updated UUT and Council member Maria Doerr said the same. The council held off on specifying what questions should be a part of the survey, since only three of the five members of the City Council were present for the meeting.

Wolosin suggested that city staff pursue a community survey on what services residents would be willing to sacrifice or what methods of generating revenue they would be willing to support. City staff is looking into an increased transient occupancy tax (TOT), which is currently 12%, by 1% to 3.5% to match those of other cities in the Bay Area. The revenue from the higher hotel tax could bring in an additional $875,000 to $3 million annually, according to a June 13 staff report.

One of the reasons the council is struggling to make ends meet is the loss of revenue from Menlo Park’s Utility User Tax (UUT) which was struck down by a class-action lawsuit. In April, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling that Menlo Park failed to make the necessary findings to continue legally collecting the tax from residents. The council failed to make findings in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showing that the tax was vital to the city's financial health, which it was required to do, according to the court. The city also has an initial estimate of $4.5 million in refunds it must make to residents who paid UUT in those years.

She said that when looking to cut items from the budget, they would be “painful expenses” since the city has obligations to budget items that maintain safety and the quality of life in Menlo Park. The cuts would likely come from “fun things that we as residents like to have in our city.”

"We’re either going to need to make some big cuts, or we're gonna need to find more revenue, or some combination of the two, because drawing down reserves is not a long-term strategy,” Wolosin said.

The updated budget included revisions from the June 13 meeting, including a salary schedule amendment for a 3% pay increase for the Police Officers’ Association and Police Sergeants’ Association, which began July 2. City staff also added an extension of the rate assistance pilot program for utility bills including trash and water service, through June 30, 2024. Through the rate assistance program residents can receive a monthly discount for trash pickup and water rates if they’re enrolled in the PG&E CARE program.

Removed from the Menlo Park Police Department budget was a startup cost of nearly $285,000 for Flock license plate reader cameras. The cameras were to be installed at several locations around the city and include gunshot detection. Doerr said she was interested in looking into Flock cameras, as residents had reached out to her about the perceived benefits of the cameras, such as identifying thieves. Doerr said that the cameras come at a lower cost than hiring one new police officer. The Flock contract will come back to the City Council for a future study session.

Menlo Park budget gap grows to $1 million

Mayor: 'Drawing down reserves is not a long-term strategy'