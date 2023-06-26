Girl Scouts and Woodside still at odds over busing hundreds of children to summer camp at Huddart Park

UPDATE: According to Woodside Town Manager Kevin Bryant, the bus permit was granted on Monday morning, June 26. He clarified that the town offered to allow the Girl Scouts to drive into camp for this summer, rather than having children walk the last half-mile into camp, during a June 21 meeting with the Peninsula Girl Scouts.
The town plans to have signs alerting other drivers that camp buses will be on Kings Mountain Road during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up hours, according to an email sent to the Girl Scouts on June 21 that summarized the meeting. The town also offered to revisit the ordinance and future bus use later in the summer.
The Girl Scouts still don't have a permit from Woodside to drive buses into Huddart Park, so hundreds of children will have to walk the last half-mile into the county park to get to Peninsula Day Camp.
The Peninsula Girl Scouts say they won't be able to transport campers and volunteers via bus to the popular summer camps because of a new Woodside law that prohibits large vehicles like their day camp buses from driving the last half-mile of Kings Mountain Road to the entrance of Huddart Park.
Camp directors met with Woodside town staff and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 21, to discuss getting an exemption from the town ordinance, which quietly passed in the fall and bans vehicles over 35 feet in length. But an agreement was not reached and the town did not grant the nonprofit a permit for its summer camps, which run two weeks in mid-July at Huddart Park, located at 1100 Kings Mountain Road, according to representatives of the town and the Girl Scouts.
"The meeting was disappointing," said Monica Curtis, who directs the summer camp that draws hundreds of children from across the Peninsula annually. Peninsula Day Camp has been held at Huddart for decades, with most children arriving daily by bus. There are 500 children and volunteers expected at the camp this year.
"(Town Manager) Kevin Bryant started the meeting with a firm understanding he was not interested in talking about the future or the ordinance but finding a plan that works for this summer. Unfortunately that doesn't sit well with us. We are very worried about the future," Curtis said.
The Sheriff's Department and the County Parks Department will assist in getting the Girl Scouts' buses to Huddart Park, Bryant said in an email.
"Signage will be placed at the entrance to Huddart Park and at Kings Mountain Road/Entry Way alerting motorists and cyclists that buses will be on the road during the drop-off window in the morning and the pick-up window in the afternoon," he said. "Sheriff's Department or Parks Department personnel will be stationed at the entry to Huddart Park during the drop-off and pick-up window to further alert motorists and cyclists traveling down Kings Mountain Road that they may encounter buses."
The Girl Scouts said it submitted a bus permit request on June 12 and was informed it was on "hold" because the electric buses it chartered are 39.5 feet long. Historically, its buses have been even bigger, at 40 to 45 feet long. The group made the reservation to hold this year's camp in Huddart Park in July 2022, according to organizers.
On June 15, the town denied the permit via email, stating: "I spoke with our senior engineer, Sindhi, and she reaffirmed we will not allow buses over 38 (feet). The town will not issue a transportation permit for the buses you are proposing due to the 39.5 feet size of the bus and the road restrictions."
The nonprofit group said it can't afford to use smaller buses, which would double its transportation budget, which is at about $80,000 this summer. This year, attendance at camp is lower than usual, with the transportation budget running about $110,000 on average.
In terms of traffic impacts, each bus also keeps 50-60 vehicles off of Woodside Road and Kings Mountain Road, according to the Girl Scouts.
Skepticism about bus safety concerns
Curtis said Woodside and the Sheriff's Office "seem to make a lot of statements that buses are not safe and are involved in incidents." The long school buses use the majority of the opposing lane to navigate the turns, according to an October 2022 staff report and town staff received several reports from residents of near misses between the buses and bicyclists.
Town staff reached out to San Mateo County Parks about this concern and in 2019 installed an advisory sign at Entrance Way, according to the staff report.
Curtis argues there is no objective data to support claims that buses have caused safety hazards.
"Pre-COVID, our camp was utilizing 18 full-size school buses to transport over 1,000 San Mateo County participants to camp," she said. "This means a bus used the section between Entrance Way and Huddart Park 360 times within two weeks. Clearly buses can maneuver the turns, share the road and get campers and volunteers to and from camp without incident, and have been for over 35 years. There is another Girl Scout camp after ours that does the same the following two weeks. There are many other programs year-round that utilize school buses as well to help youth access Huddart Park."
Curtis thinks the actual issue on the road is that cars and cyclists go too fast on the downhill, pointing to a 2018 town study that said as much. Consultants from Parisi Transportation Consulting also called out the lack of paved shoulders or pull-outs, limited sight distances and vehicles passing or encroaching into opposing lanes at or near curves pose safety risks on Entrance Road on the way to Huddart Park Road.
"Cyclists traveling in the downhill direction were observed to ride at speeds equaling or exceeding the speeds of downhill vehicles and did not typically slow down near the curves," the report states. "We also observed that cyclists would travel downhill at speeds equaling or exceeding the speeds of downhill vehicles, would maintain these speeds at the curves, and would turn wide and often encroach into the opposing lane. These cyclists are at increased risk of collisions with uphill traveling vehicles."
Parisi consultants recommended installing better road markings and better signage, such as signs saying "Do not pass bikes on blind curves" and "Blind corner, bikes slow down."
Petitions
The Girl Scouts have launched three petitions urging for the town's large vehicle ordinance to be repealed. One is directed at the town of Woodside. One is addressed to San Mateo County and another is directed to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Upcoming meeting
The Girl Scouts day camp group plans to come to the Tuesday, June 27, Woodside Town Council meeting to speak about their concerns about the ordinance, regardless of whether the town decides to grant it an exception.
The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.
Comments
Registered user
Woodside: Kings Mountain/Skyline
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
I fail to understand why the Girl Scouts would put the girls headed to camp in danger and also endanger the local community. There seems to be a lack of understanding as to the reason behind the restriction. As a user of Kings Mountain Road (because HWY 84 is closed) I know the dangers. I believe that there have been accidents with buses coming up and down Kings Mountain Road and I certainly am aware of the many times that the road has been closed due to accidents. A worst case scenario of a rapidly spreading fire on Kings Mountain along with a bus blocking the road due to an accident or a malfunction could leave many dead. Kings Mountain is an evacuation route in the event of fire or other disaster. What is so hard to understand. The Girl Scouts should have some desire to protect and serve, not endanger themselves and/or a whole community. Where is their sense of community that they are putting their needs above the needs of thousands of residents. I suggest that Angela Swartz and some of the Girl scout executive travel Kings Mountain Road to see what they are asking. A half dozen trips up and down at the times the buses would be coming and going should give them a better idea of the problem
Registered user
Woodside: Mountain Home Road
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
As a former Girl Scout, I want to support the troops. As a mountain resident, I attest to the danger of the windy, steep road which is currently compromised further due to storm damage with traffic down to one lane in places. A possible compromise might be to have police escorts (with sirens) lead each large bus up Huddart Park. Still, the road is not safe for large busses and alternatives that emphasize safety (vs. convenience) should be explored so as to not expose the Girl Scouts, cyclists, or other motorists to undue risk.
Registered user
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
maybe all those bus trips are why the road failed - it certainly didn't help
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
The town of Woodside certainly seems determined to make itself look bad. First all the nonsense about climbing the entire town was endangered mountain lion habitat, in order to avoid state housing laws, now picking on poor girl scouts (!) who just want to transport some kids safely to a beautiful park to spend some time outdoors in nature. The article noted that the busses the girl scouts proposed using this year are smaller than in the past, my suggestion is the town work with the scouts and use whatever kind of sort is necessary to get the busses to the park. Seriously, making the girls walk the last half mile along that road? I hope the town staff gets direction to accommodate the needs to the girl scouts, this situation is unsafe for the girls and looks terrible for the town.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
WP,
Sounds like the town did say busses shorter than 38 feet would be acceptable but the scouts did not like that answer and want to start a petition to overturn the towns decision. They seem to feel that busses are not the problem, however the comments above attest to the fact they are an issue. I would guess that anyone who drives Kings Mountain Road has run into busses taking up both lanes on the turns, I know I have. I think if the Girl Scouts are not happy with the new rules they look else where for a better location next year. In the meantime the town has said it is willing to work with them this summer so as to not impact their program. Aren't Girl Scouts taught to overcome problems and find solutions? Maybe the leadership needs to spend some time doing that...