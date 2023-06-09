Pandemic, resiliency highlighted during Woodside High graduation

Woodside High School's 383 graduating seniors walked across a stage on Friday morning, June 9, to accept their diplomas.
The school's 64th class, per tradition, celebrated commencement on Bradley Field, the Woodside school's football field.
Principal Karen van Putten said she shared a special bond with the students despite having only spent two of their four years of high school with them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You are not only survivors, but you are thrivers," she said.
Valedictorian Benny Bogyo said in an address to the class that he'd prefer to gloss over the pandemic years of their high school careers, so he didn't trigger bad memories.
Graduate Amanda Marcos described the class as the only grade that has experienced high school, pre-, during and post-pandemic. The Class of 2023 moved to remote learning because of the pandemic its sophomore year.
The senior gift, revealed during the ceremony, is a giant orange Adirondack chair that will be placed outside of the school's library.
Graduates will spend their graduation night on a yacht in the Bay.
The ceremony was again live streamed this year.
