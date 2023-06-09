Pandemic, resiliency highlighted during Woodside High graduation

Woodside High School's 383 graduating seniors walked across a stage on Friday morning, June 9, to accept their diplomas.

The school's 64th class, per tradition, celebrated commencement on Bradley Field, the Woodside school's football field.

Principal Karen van Putten said she shared a special bond with the students despite having only spent two of their four years of high school with them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You are not only survivors, but you are thrivers," she said.

Valedictorian Benny Bogyo said in an address to the class that he'd prefer to gloss over the pandemic years of their high school careers, so he didn't trigger bad memories.