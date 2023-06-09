News

Menlo School sends off its 104th class

Menlo School's Class of 2023 at commencement on June 8, 2023. Courtesy Menlo School.

The 144 members of Menlo School's Class of 2023 received their diplomas on Thursday morning, June 8, during a ceremony on the school's Atherton campus in front of the Stent Family Hall, according to a press release.

Menlo history teacher and department chair Carmen Borbón made a speech entitled "Charge to the Senior Class."

Head of School Than Healy, Upper School Director John Schafer and Senior Class President Tudor Braicu also spoke.

Menlo's choral and instrumental music programs performed.

The private school enrolls 795 students in grades 6-12.

View a reel of the graduation here.

View the full list of graduates at bit.ly/MenloSchool2023grad.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns.

