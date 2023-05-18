News

Police: After searching two Redwood City sites, missing woman's whereabouts still unknown

Investigators are 'actively working' the case of Ylva Hagner, who was last seen in Belmont in 1996

by Avery Luke / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 4:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

A Redwood City police officer stands behind police tape at Stulsaft Park on May 10, 2023, during an investigation into the disappearance of Ylva Hagner, who went missing in October 1996. Photo by Michelle Iracheta.

Belmont police said the circumstances leading up to Ylva Hagner's 1996 disappearance are still unknown after leading a search at two sites on Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City last week.

Ylva Hagner. Courtesy California Attorney General

The Belmont Police Department, along with local authorities and the FBI, searched Stulsaft Park and a home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard on May 10 for evidence related to the unsolved missing person case of 42-year-old Ylva Hagner who disappeared over 25 years ago.

"Investigators are actively working on this case and have conducted numerous interviews and collected several items from various searches. The circumstances leading up to the disappearance of, and the whereabouts of, Ylva Hagner are still unknown," said Belmont police Lt. Pete Lotti said in a May 12 press release.

As of May 17, there have been no other updates, Lotti told this news organization. "Our detectives and investigators are still getting caught up on everything since last week," Lotti said.

Hagner was last seen by coworkers in her office in Belmont on October 14, 1996. Her unlocked vehicle was found four days later in San Carlos with her keys in the ignition, six blocks from her workplace. Authorities said in multiple missing person reports that Hagner's purse was missing and there was no sign of a struggle in the car.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

According to multiple missing person reports, Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and more updates will be provided as information becomes available, Lotti said.

The Belmont Police Department is asking the community to call its tip line at 650-598-3000 with any information that would help resolve this case. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Avery Luke
   
Avery Luke, a Peninsula native, joined the Redwood City Pulse in 2023. Previously, she worked as a news reporter at KPFA Radio in Berkeley, covering primarily education and city government. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police: After searching two Redwood City sites, missing woman's whereabouts still unknown

Investigators are 'actively working' the case of Ylva Hagner, who was last seen in Belmont in 1996

by Avery Luke / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 4:09 pm

Belmont police said the circumstances leading up to Ylva Hagner's 1996 disappearance are still unknown after leading a search at two sites on Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City last week.

The Belmont Police Department, along with local authorities and the FBI, searched Stulsaft Park and a home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard on May 10 for evidence related to the unsolved missing person case of 42-year-old Ylva Hagner who disappeared over 25 years ago.

"Investigators are actively working on this case and have conducted numerous interviews and collected several items from various searches. The circumstances leading up to the disappearance of, and the whereabouts of, Ylva Hagner are still unknown," said Belmont police Lt. Pete Lotti said in a May 12 press release.

As of May 17, there have been no other updates, Lotti told this news organization. "Our detectives and investigators are still getting caught up on everything since last week," Lotti said.

Hagner was last seen by coworkers in her office in Belmont on October 14, 1996. Her unlocked vehicle was found four days later in San Carlos with her keys in the ignition, six blocks from her workplace. Authorities said in multiple missing person reports that Hagner's purse was missing and there was no sign of a struggle in the car.

According to multiple missing person reports, Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and more updates will be provided as information becomes available, Lotti said.

The Belmont Police Department is asking the community to call its tip line at 650-598-3000 with any information that would help resolve this case. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.