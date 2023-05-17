News

Menlo-Atherton High School students walk out of class to protest police brutality

by Angela Swartz / Photos courtesy Daniel Lanier

Wed, May 17, 2023, 11:53 am
SLIDESHOW: "We wanted to show people that even though it’s such a small thing, it's really concerning and that we really care. We hope that the police get re-educated because the way they handled things was not okay, it was so unprofessional. We want justice for all the trauma they brought to the student," said student Itzel Garcia during a walkout at Menlo-Atherton High School on May 11, 2023. Courtesy Daniel Lanier.

On Thursday, May 11, Menlo-Atherton High School students gathered on campus at the PAC Café around 11 a.m. for a walkout in response to a student being pinned down and arrested by Atherton police on Middlefield Road in April, according to the M-A Chronicle.

Organized by the student club M-A Protest Organization, participants walked from the Atherton campus to nearby Burgess Park in Menlo Park, where speakers addressed the crowd. The walkout took place during fourth period.

Students also gathered for a smaller walkout the following day, Friday, May 12, at noon, according to the M-A Protest Organization's Instagram page. This walkout was open to students from other schools.

For more on the incident read our story on community response at a recent board meeting.

The student, who was arrested following an alleged confrontation with a member of the school administration, is being represented by notable civil rights attorney John Burris, whose past clients include Rodney King.

