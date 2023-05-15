News

Motorcyclist killed in Skyline Boulevard crash identified as Boulder Creek resident

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 15, 2023, 5:39 pm 0
A motorcyclist who died in a collision over the weekend on Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County has been identified as 58-year-old Eric Hull of Santa Cruz County, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, when Hull was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle behind a Toyota 4Runner headed southbound on Skyline, which is also known as State Route 35, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened when Hull attempted to pass the Toyota while the vehicle was turning left into a private driveway, between Page Mill Road and state Highway 9, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

The motorcycle sideswiped the Toyota, went off the road and hit a tree. Hull died at the scene, authorities said.

He was a resident of Boulder Creek, an unincorporated community in Santa Cruz County.

The CHP said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

