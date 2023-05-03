Xerox donates its pioneering Palo Alto Research Center to SRI in Menlo Park

Xerox donated its pioneering Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to Menlo Park-based SRI International to collaborate on new innovations, the company announced.

“Some of the world’s most defining innovations have been fueled by research from pioneering talent at both SRI International and PARC,” said David Parekh, chief executive officer of SRI International in a statement.

In a statement on April 24, Xerox said that the donation will allow the company to focus on digital and IT services. PARC was founded in 1970, and over the years the research center has been at the forefront of many key developments that built Silicon Valley, including the first personal computer, the graphical user interface, the laser printer and Ethernet.

"This decision allows both Xerox and PARC to focus on delivering innovations and solutions that align with their own strengths and capabilities. With this arrangement, PARC’s deep tech innovations will be sustained by SRI while allowing Xerox to simplify and optimize its operations and focus solutions on the continued evolution of hybrid work," said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox.

Nonprofit research institute SRI has also been an innovation giant, from its role in the development of internet precursor ARPANET, invention of the computer mouse and remote surgery. SRI said that the donation will allow it to collaborate with Xerox on further research.