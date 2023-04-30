After finding structural problems, Atherton council OKs $70K in repairs to Holbrook-Palmer Park playground

There will be nearly $70,000 in fixes to the older children's play structure in Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton. Town staff said work can begin once materials are delivered and the repairs should be completed by the start of summer, said City Manager George Rodericks.

During a routine inspection of the playground on Feb. 15, staff noticed "significant deterioration" in several supports on the play structure for children ages 5-12, according to a staff report. The play structure was subsequently taped off and closed for safety.

The Atherton City Council voted at an April 19 meeting to fund the repairs while considering redesigning the playground area as part of the upcoming capital improvement program.

The council allocated $65,045 to fund the play structure repair with fir beams or posts, including a contingency of $5,000. In addition to the structural supports needing repair and/or replacement, there were other damaged and rusted parts to be replaced.

Because the replacement parts are structural beams and posts, the play structure must be completely disassembled and reassembled for installation.