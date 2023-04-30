After finding structural problems, Atherton council OKs $70K in repairs to Holbrook-Palmer Park playground

There will be nearly $70,000 in fixes to the older children's play structure in Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton. Town staff said work can begin once materials are delivered and the repairs should be completed by the start of summer, said City Manager George Rodericks.
During a routine inspection of the playground on Feb. 15, staff noticed "significant deterioration" in several supports on the play structure for children ages 5-12, according to a staff report. The play structure was subsequently taped off and closed for safety.
The Atherton City Council voted at an April 19 meeting to fund the repairs while considering redesigning the playground area as part of the upcoming capital improvement program.
The council allocated $65,045 to fund the play structure repair with fir beams or posts, including a contingency of $5,000. In addition to the structural supports needing repair and/or replacement, there were other damaged and rusted parts to be replaced.
Because the replacement parts are structural beams and posts, the play structure must be completely disassembled and reassembled for installation.
Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian raised the possibility of buying an entirely new play structure for about the same price as repairs.
Public Works Director Robert Ovadia said that installing it would cost twice as much as a new playground's cost (around $70,000). He recommended a more involved conversation with residents before deciding whether to replace it completely after making the fixes necessary to reopen the playground.
"Our playground is not as nice as our neighboring communities," said Council member Stacy Miles Holland, who has a toddler. "Whatever gets it back on the ground working the fastest is the best, and simultaneously, I wholeheartedly think we need to be reevaluating our playground for the future because it's not consistent with the rest of the neighborhood."
At the same meeting, the council also approved funding and awarding a contract to Brightview Landscape Services for about $95,000 to replace the existing asphalt pathway in the park between the pedestrian bridge and the park entry with a decomposed granite path.
Council members also gave the green light to direct $70,000 to landscape improvements to the event garden.
