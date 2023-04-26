News

Atherton council agrees to install EV chargers at Holbrook-Palmer Park

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 26, 2023, 11:38 am 2
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Atherton City Council gave the go-ahead for staff to purchase electric vehicle chargers for installation in Holbrook-Palmer Park for $54,000.

The City Council decided on Wednesday, April 19, to put eight charging ports with four, Level 2 chargers at the park's entry lot and four, Level 2 chargers in the Jennings Pavilion parking lot. Clean Energy is offering a $5,000 rebate for each charger and the total cost would be $90,000 without the incentives.

The purchase is part of a greater effort to help the town reach its climate action goals of a 49% reduction of 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

EV adoption is soaring, and nearly 50% of personal cars purchased last year in San Mateo County were electric, according to the town. Roughly one of every seven, or 14%, of 6,261 vehicles in Atherton were electric as of 2021, according to a CalMatters analysis of data from the Energy Commission. This is the highest percentage of electric cars per capita in the state.

The council considered putting 10 chargers, spread throughout three locations in the park, located at 150 Watkins Ave., near the entry of the park, near the Jennings Pavilion and near the main house. It would have cost $77,000 to install chargers at all locations.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The council opted not to install chargers near the main house. It was estimated it would cost $33,000 to install two chargers in this part of the park without rebates.

Council member Rick DeGolia said 10 chargers would probably not be heavily used, noting that the two EV chargers with capacity to charge four vehicles at a time as a part of the new Town Center aren't used a lot. Installed in August 2022, they have an average of 50 charging sessions per month, according to staff.

"I do think as time passes they're (the chargers) going to get more use because as time passes there's going to be more and more EVs," DeGolia said. "There's potential for change (adding more EV) as we add in solar to the Pavilion."

Mayor Bill Widmer said that it doesn't seem worth designating 10 parking spaces in the park for the chargers and noted that the spaces can only be used for electric vehicles and handicap spaces by state law. There are a total of about 50 parking spots in the park now.

Staff noted that installing the chargers near the parking entry was the most cost-effective option.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Level 2 chargers typically deliver a full charge in four to six hours, according to Peninsula Clean Energy.

In spring 2022, Clean Energy provided Atherton free site design assistance and generated a charging evaluation report for EV charging at three sites in the park.

Council member Rick DeGolia, left, and Mayor Bill Widmer, center, use participated in electric leaf blower bowling during Atherton's Earth Day Festival in Holbrook-Palmer Park on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Leaf blowers

The town is also closer to enacting a ban on 2-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers, which would begin in July 2024.

Staff introduced the ordinance to council on April 19. The ordinance is up for adoption on May 17.

Town staff is recommending the council set up a $25,000 rebate program for residents during the 2023-24 fiscal year. It plans to offer one-time, individual rebates of up to $250 toward eligible zero-emission equipment (such as batteries and equipment).

Residents could use the rebate to purchase equipment for themselves and their personal use; equipment for their landscapers; and/or equipment for the landscapers to use on their property only.

Electric-powered gardening equipment from the city of Menlo Park at the Love Our Earth Festival in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Watch a video of the meeting here:

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now
Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Atherton council agrees to install EV chargers at Holbrook-Palmer Park

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 26, 2023, 11:38 am

The Atherton City Council gave the go-ahead for staff to purchase electric vehicle chargers for installation in Holbrook-Palmer Park for $54,000.

The City Council decided on Wednesday, April 19, to put eight charging ports with four, Level 2 chargers at the park's entry lot and four, Level 2 chargers in the Jennings Pavilion parking lot. Clean Energy is offering a $5,000 rebate for each charger and the total cost would be $90,000 without the incentives.

The purchase is part of a greater effort to help the town reach its climate action goals of a 49% reduction of 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

EV adoption is soaring, and nearly 50% of personal cars purchased last year in San Mateo County were electric, according to the town. Roughly one of every seven, or 14%, of 6,261 vehicles in Atherton were electric as of 2021, according to a CalMatters analysis of data from the Energy Commission. This is the highest percentage of electric cars per capita in the state.

The council considered putting 10 chargers, spread throughout three locations in the park, located at 150 Watkins Ave., near the entry of the park, near the Jennings Pavilion and near the main house. It would have cost $77,000 to install chargers at all locations.

The council opted not to install chargers near the main house. It was estimated it would cost $33,000 to install two chargers in this part of the park without rebates.

Council member Rick DeGolia said 10 chargers would probably not be heavily used, noting that the two EV chargers with capacity to charge four vehicles at a time as a part of the new Town Center aren't used a lot. Installed in August 2022, they have an average of 50 charging sessions per month, according to staff.

"I do think as time passes they're (the chargers) going to get more use because as time passes there's going to be more and more EVs," DeGolia said. "There's potential for change (adding more EV) as we add in solar to the Pavilion."

Mayor Bill Widmer said that it doesn't seem worth designating 10 parking spaces in the park for the chargers and noted that the spaces can only be used for electric vehicles and handicap spaces by state law. There are a total of about 50 parking spots in the park now.

Staff noted that installing the chargers near the parking entry was the most cost-effective option.

Level 2 chargers typically deliver a full charge in four to six hours, according to Peninsula Clean Energy.

In spring 2022, Clean Energy provided Atherton free site design assistance and generated a charging evaluation report for EV charging at three sites in the park.

Leaf blowers

The town is also closer to enacting a ban on 2-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers, which would begin in July 2024.

Staff introduced the ordinance to council on April 19. The ordinance is up for adoption on May 17.

Town staff is recommending the council set up a $25,000 rebate program for residents during the 2023-24 fiscal year. It plans to offer one-time, individual rebates of up to $250 toward eligible zero-emission equipment (such as batteries and equipment).

Residents could use the rebate to purchase equipment for themselves and their personal use; equipment for their landscapers; and/or equipment for the landscapers to use on their property only.

Watch a video of the meeting here:

Comments

CyberVoter
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
CyberVoter, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
2 hours ago

Please help me with the logic used by the Town Council. So, the Atherton residents drive the up to two miles from their >$7 Million home in their greater than $60K EV & then the Town uses tax $ to buy them a free battery charge??? Shouldn't they just drive the 0 to 2 miles home and recharge at home?
The Town should save the $54,000 they will spend on the chargers & spend it on solving their Housing Element problem. In addition, Peninsula Clean Energy will recoup their $5,000 "rebate" many times over by selling their electricity to the Town forever. Perhaps there should be a fee for the individual to use these "free" (paid for by Atherton's taxpayers) Charging Stations.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Thoughtful
Registered user
Atherton: other
2 hours ago
Thoughtful, Atherton: other
Registered user
2 hours ago

@CyberVoter: you are correct. This is plain stupid.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.