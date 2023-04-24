News

Hundreds gather for 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton to celebrate Earth Day

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 24, 2023, 11:52 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Joining the celebration of Earth Day, Brianna McDowell shares the joy of reading while promoting sustainable living through her hand-picked collection of eco-friendly books from Books Inc., in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photo by Shannon Aguiar.

A battery-powered induction stove cooking up truffle popcorn, vegan salami, loads of free samples, kids art projects and a chance to peek inside 40 electric cars and pet a silky chicken were all part of the much expanded Love Our Earth Festival on a sunny and warm Saturday, April 22, in Atherton.

The town hosted a smaller event last year at Holbrook-Palmer Park, its first Earth Day celebration. It teamed up with East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and Menlo Park to put on this year's festival. Just 15 minutes into this year's event and the Menlo-Atherton High School parking lot was nearly full, signaling the event's growth and popularity (1,000 people registered for the day).

April Menes and Viviana Balleza from GreenWaste educate and share free compost with visitors of the 'Love Our Earth Festival' at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photo by Shannon Aguiar.

Atherton Environmental Programs Committee (EPC) member Amy Farrell went screening of a movie about climate change called "2040" at the Guild Theatre in and met others leading sustainability, like those from Menlo Spark and 350 Silicon Valley. The group met over Zoom and talked about joining forces to create a bigger event. In the fall of 2022, the committee asked the Atherton City Council to create a more inclusive, regional Earth Day event by partnering with nearby cities.

"They (the organizations she met at the event) said 'would you be open to collaborating since we're next door to one another?" Farrell, who has worked in sustainable finance for over a decade, said. "It happened organically, in spirit of collaboration. We said 'let's bring the best from each of our cities and towns to really generate more enthusiasm and attract more attendees so we could educate more people.'"

Farrell was inspired to join the EPC after attending Atherton's Earth Day event last year shortly after moving to town.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The theme this year is about taking action, said event organizer and town of Atherton staffer Rachael Londer.

"Each festival space has something you can do immediately this week and next week to reduce your impact on the climate," she said. For example, there was a section of the festival on water conservation and another on reducing plastics.

Farrell said a lot of people really loved the hands on activities.

"If they were consider changing their stoves and heat pumps; it's one thing to read about and another to see it," she explained.

Food at this year's event included Oaxacan cuisine from Zaida's Kitchen; smoothies, burgers and other lunch items from Casita Vegana; spinach and mushroom-filled pupusas from Nixta Foods; Annie's T Cakes; Eclipse Vegan Ice Cream; vegan bacon from Hooray Foods and more.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

There were also e-bikes, cooking demos, live music, bike repair and more.

Goodwill was onsite accepting donations.

Last year, the city of Menlo Park held its Earth Day event at Flood Park. Palo Alto Youth Council hosted its Earth Day Fair in Mitchell Park in 2022.

Find out more about the event here.

Sharon Winnike from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources educates attendees about pollination and the UC Master Gardener Program at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on April 22, 2023; Children learn to reuse and recycle at the arts and crafts booth at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photos by Shannon Aguiar.

Debrah Levoy performs at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on April 22, 2023; Visitors explore the various food vendors at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photos by Shannon Aguiar.

Electric vehicles on display at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton on April 22, 2023; Sonia Delgado reads a book in Spanish to children at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photos by Shannon Aguiar.

Visitors learn about honey bees and the products they produce at the 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton on April 22, 2023. Photo by Shannon Aguiar.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Hundreds gather for 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton to celebrate Earth Day

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 24, 2023, 11:52 am

A battery-powered induction stove cooking up truffle popcorn, vegan salami, loads of free samples, kids art projects and a chance to peek inside 40 electric cars and pet a silky chicken were all part of the much expanded Love Our Earth Festival on a sunny and warm Saturday, April 22, in Atherton.

The town hosted a smaller event last year at Holbrook-Palmer Park, its first Earth Day celebration. It teamed up with East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and Menlo Park to put on this year's festival. Just 15 minutes into this year's event and the Menlo-Atherton High School parking lot was nearly full, signaling the event's growth and popularity (1,000 people registered for the day).

Atherton Environmental Programs Committee (EPC) member Amy Farrell went screening of a movie about climate change called "2040" at the Guild Theatre in and met others leading sustainability, like those from Menlo Spark and 350 Silicon Valley. The group met over Zoom and talked about joining forces to create a bigger event. In the fall of 2022, the committee asked the Atherton City Council to create a more inclusive, regional Earth Day event by partnering with nearby cities.

"They (the organizations she met at the event) said 'would you be open to collaborating since we're next door to one another?" Farrell, who has worked in sustainable finance for over a decade, said. "It happened organically, in spirit of collaboration. We said 'let's bring the best from each of our cities and towns to really generate more enthusiasm and attract more attendees so we could educate more people.'"

Farrell was inspired to join the EPC after attending Atherton's Earth Day event last year shortly after moving to town.

The theme this year is about taking action, said event organizer and town of Atherton staffer Rachael Londer.

"Each festival space has something you can do immediately this week and next week to reduce your impact on the climate," she said. For example, there was a section of the festival on water conservation and another on reducing plastics.

Farrell said a lot of people really loved the hands on activities.

"If they were consider changing their stoves and heat pumps; it's one thing to read about and another to see it," she explained.

Food at this year's event included Oaxacan cuisine from Zaida's Kitchen; smoothies, burgers and other lunch items from Casita Vegana; spinach and mushroom-filled pupusas from Nixta Foods; Annie's T Cakes; Eclipse Vegan Ice Cream; vegan bacon from Hooray Foods and more.

There were also e-bikes, cooking demos, live music, bike repair and more.

Goodwill was onsite accepting donations.

Last year, the city of Menlo Park held its Earth Day event at Flood Park. Palo Alto Youth Council hosted its Earth Day Fair in Mitchell Park in 2022.

Find out more about the event here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.