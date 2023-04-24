Hundreds gather for 'Love Our Earth Festival' in Atherton to celebrate Earth Day

A battery-powered induction stove cooking up truffle popcorn, vegan salami, loads of free samples, kids art projects and a chance to peek inside 40 electric cars and pet a silky chicken were all part of the much expanded Love Our Earth Festival on a sunny and warm Saturday, April 22, in Atherton.

The town hosted a smaller event last year at Holbrook-Palmer Park, its first Earth Day celebration. It teamed up with East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and Menlo Park to put on this year's festival. Just 15 minutes into this year's event and the Menlo-Atherton High School parking lot was nearly full, signaling the event's growth and popularity (1,000 people registered for the day).

Atherton Environmental Programs Committee (EPC) member Amy Farrell went screening of a movie about climate change called "2040" at the Guild Theatre in and met others leading sustainability, like those from Menlo Spark and 350 Silicon Valley. The group met over Zoom and talked about joining forces to create a bigger event. In the fall of 2022, the committee asked the Atherton City Council to create a more inclusive, regional Earth Day event by partnering with nearby cities.

"They (the organizations she met at the event) said 'would you be open to collaborating since we're next door to one another?" Farrell, who has worked in sustainable finance for over a decade, said. "It happened organically, in spirit of collaboration. We said 'let's bring the best from each of our cities and towns to really generate more enthusiasm and attract more attendees so we could educate more people.'"

Farrell was inspired to join the EPC after attending Atherton's Earth Day event last year shortly after moving to town.