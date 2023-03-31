Community briefs: Farmers market returns, Menlo Park hosts egg hunt and more

Menlo Park egg hunt returns

The annual egg hunt is back. Menlo Park, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, will host an egg hunt at Flood Park on Saturday, April 8.

Activities available include crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny, fire engine rides and the egg hunt. The egg hunt will start at different times for different age groups. At 10:20 a.m., children 2 years and under with a guardian present can begin hunting for eggs; at 10:40 a.m., children 3 to 4 years old can begin with the option for parents to join. Children aged 5 to 6 start looking at 11:20 a.m.; those 7 to 8 years old begin at 11:40 a.m.; and children 9 or over begin at 11:40 a.m.

The egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Flood Park, 215 Bay Road and is free.

East Palo Alto brings back its farmers' market

The East Palo Alto Farmers' Market is returning for the 2023 season on April 19.

The farmers market has been running since 2008 and was taken over by Fresh Approach in 2018. The market offers a "matching program" of up to $10 for those who are low-income or receiving various types of assistance, essentially doubling a $10 food budget to $20, according to Lizette Martinez of Fresh Approach.