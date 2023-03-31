News

Community briefs: Farmers market returns, Menlo Park hosts egg hunt and more

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 31, 2023, 10:59 am
Fresh produce at Ponce Produce's booth at the East Palo Alto Community Farmers' Market located at Bloomhouse in East Palo Alto on Aug. 5, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park egg hunt returns

The annual egg hunt is back. Menlo Park, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, will host an egg hunt at Flood Park on Saturday, April 8.

Activities available include crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny, fire engine rides and the egg hunt. The egg hunt will start at different times for different age groups. At 10:20 a.m., children 2 years and under with a guardian present can begin hunting for eggs; at 10:40 a.m., children 3 to 4 years old can begin with the option for parents to join. Children aged 5 to 6 start looking at 11:20 a.m.; those 7 to 8 years old begin at 11:40 a.m.; and children 9 or over begin at 11:40 a.m.

The egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Flood Park, 215 Bay Road and is free.

East Palo Alto brings back its farmers' market

The East Palo Alto Farmers' Market is returning for the 2023 season on April 19.

The farmers market has been running since 2008 and was taken over by Fresh Approach in 2018. The market offers a "matching program" of up to $10 for those who are low-income or receiving various types of assistance, essentially doubling a $10 food budget to $20, according to Lizette Martinez of Fresh Approach.

The market will be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomhouse, 2555 Pulgas Ave., East Palo Alto until mid-November.

San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group presentation

The San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group will host a presentation on preparing your facility and animals for emergencies such as fires, floods and earthquakes on Tuesday, April 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Woodside Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road in Woodside, and on Zoom.

The event is co-sponsored by the town of Woodside Livestock & Equestrian Heritage and Woodside Trails committees.

Register at tinyurl.com/animalevac.

Portola Valley Wildfire Preparedness Fair

Learn how to protect your home during the upcoming wildfire season at the Portola Valley Wildfire Preparedness Fair at 10 a.m. on April 22.

The fair will be at Town Center, 765 Portola Road in Portola Valley, and runs until 2 p.m.

