Sequoia district board of trustees to consider appointment of Crystal Leach as superintendent

The Sequoia Union District Board of Trustees has identified Crystal Leach as the finalist for the position of superintendent, the district said in a news release Friday.

The appointment is contingent upon successful negotiations of an employment agreement and approval by the Board of Trustees, to be considered on March 22, 2023.

Crystal Leach expressed her appreciation to the school district community and the Board of Trustees for the potential opportunity to lead the district, as stated in the release.

The superintendent search, led by Leadership Associates, involved an extensive process that included a listening tour, community survey, board input sessions, and rigorous interviews. Feedback consistently indicated a preference for a candidate with experience overseeing a school district similar to Sequoia Union High School District and a demonstrated ability to bring diverse communities together.

"The more feedback the board received, the more evident it became that Superintendent Leach is the right person to lead our district moving forward," said Richard Ginn, president of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees.