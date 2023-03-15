News

Update: Bomb threat called in to Stanford Shopping Center, search turns up nothing

Police, security officers searching the mall for explosives

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Two Palo Alto police vehicles parked outside of businesses at Stanford Shopping Center where a bomb threat was called in on March 15, 2023. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

A bomb threat called in to the Stanford Shopping Center on Wednesday prompted Palo Alto police to sweep the area in search of any explosives with the help of a K-9. The preliminary investigation turned up nothing.

The threat was called in to the shopping center's management office at around 10:15 a.m., police said. The mall is located at 180 El Camino Real between Sand Hill and Quarry roads, adjacent to Stanford University.

Officers and mall security team members were sent across the mall with a police K-9 to look for explosives, according to the Police Department. At that point, most stores weren't open for business.

The police sweep was wrapped up as of 11:30 a.m. with no bomb found, police said. Mall operations appeared to be normal at that point. Shoppers were popping into stores, people were eating at outdoor tables and delivery drivers were dropping off packages. Several police cars were in the process of leaving the area.

The Police Department planned to increase patrols in the area due to the called-in threat. The caller was a man; the agency didn't provide further details on the suspect's description.

The public was advised to avoid the area during the investigation. No evacuations or lockdowns were ordered.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

