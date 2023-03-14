Peninsula cities pummeled by weather-induced power outages

Two eucalyptus trees fell in the parking lot of Little House senior center in Menlo Park. A photo taken at about 12:30 p.m. by MJ Lee shows it landed atop a Volvo. Some drivers exited the lot via the pedestrian walkway to Roble Avenue, Lee said.

At 4 p.m., Menlo Park city staff reported getting 50 calls for service related to downed trees, some causing localized power outages and road closures. Laurel Street was closed between Noel Drive and Willow Road due to a downed power line. Stanford Avenue at Louise Street was also closed, and there is no word on when the streets will reopen.

Traffic signals were out on Willow Road at Gilbert and Coleman avenues, east of Middlefield Road in the Willows neighborhood.

Find road closures on the Zonehaven map, which appear as red circles with a horizontal line, here.

Menlo Park libraries are staying open until 8 p.m. as a refuge for those without power, according to the city, offering seating, reading materials, laptop computers, places to charge mobile devices, and public access internet and Wi-Fi.

Find updates from the city of Menlo Park, along with a list of steps to take during a power outage and contact information for reporting everything from blocked storm drains to sinkholes, gas leaks to fallen trees, here.

The fierce winds triggered several road closures in Atherton, according to police. The road was closed on Emilie Avenue between Valparaiso and Britton avenues due to wires down. Residents of MacBain and Howard were asked to shelter in place, Atherton police said. Austin Avenue between Atherton and Tuscaloosa avenues was closed due to trees and wires down. Euclid Avenue between Polhemus and Stockbridge avenues was closed due to a downed tree, reopening around 4:15 p.m., police said.

A large tree fell near Portola Valley Town Hall and the Redwood Grove, blocking a path behind Town Hall, town staff said. Public Works was set to begin work on clearing the path and people were advised to cross the field to the main central path through the Town Center.

Also in Portola Valley, a tree fell across the road near 365 Golden Oak Drive with nearby residents asked to detour in other directions along Golden Oak Drive to get in and out of their neighborhoods, according to an alert sent at about 12:23 p.m. A tree fell on Alpine Road near Alpine Inn, with one lane of the road closed, and power lines were down on Los Trancos in the San Mateo County/Palo Alto area. The emergency gate onto Valley Oak has been opened, town officials announced at 3:40 p.m.

The Alpine Inn announced on Instagram that due to a power outage, it would close early and reopen Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Power was available at Town Center and the library was set to stay open until 8 p.m. Town Committee meetings were to be held at the Historic Schoolhouse.

As of 2:30 p.m., Woodside Road in Redwood City was closed from Bay Road to Middlefield Road, near the U.S. Highway 101 interchange due to downed power lines, and motorists should expect a long closure and use alternate routes, according to San Mateo County's emergency alert system.

"Due to extremely high wind conditions and wet ground, trees are falling throughout San Mateo County," according to a county press release sent at 1:10 p.m. "Multiple roadways are blocked, and freeway lanes are being affected. Power is going out in multiple jurisdictions as well."

It concluded with a reminder to treat non-functional traffic signals as all-way stop signs and asked people to avoid travel if possible. The California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and local fire departments were responding to clear lanes as soon as possible, the release said.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 5,000 customers in Mountain View were in the dark.

More than 1,000 customers in the Rex Manor neighborhood in Mountain View were without power beginning at 12:08 p.m. on March 14 due to a weather-related outage. PG&E’s outage map indicates no estimated time of restoration yet.

Another 1,000 customers along Cuesta Drive are without power, impacting households on both the Los Altos and Mountain View sides of South Springer Road, as of 1:30 p.m. The outage is also caused by weather, according to PG&E.

Close to 900 customers lost power around 12:30 p.m. between Charleston Road and Old Middlefield Way, west of U.S. Highway 101. There's no estimated time of restoration.

Another 1,593 customers have no power in Mountain View's Sylvan Park neighborhood beginning around 12:23 p.m., with no estimated restoration time.

Nearly 500 Waverly Park customers lost power just after noon, also with no estimated time of restoration.

In the neighborhood near McKelvey Park in Mountain View, an outage was impacting 116 PG&E customers as of 11:56 a.m. on March 14, also with no estimated time of restoration. The utility company determined weather to be the cause. Another 84 customers lost power around 12:33 p.m. in the Shoreline West neighborhood, with no estimated time of restoration as of 1:30 p.m.

Caltrain riders can expect hourslong delays due to trees blocking the train tracks, the agency said on Twitter. At 1 p.m., the rail commuter service started running trains on an hourly basis. The agency plans to post service updates at caltrain.com.

Thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers also lost power on Tuesday afternoon, including about 1,800 in the Barron Park/Green Acres area and around 700 in the Community Center neighborhood.

Cities south of Mountain View was also seeing big impacts, with thousands of customers in Cupertino and Campbell without power as of 12:30 p.m. More than 7,000 customers lost power in Sunnyvale along Hollenbeck Avenue, with no estimated time of restoration as of 2 p.m.