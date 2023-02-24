Portola Valley town manager announces resignation

"Very few people can say that they had their dream job and I've had my dream job for the last seven years and I want to thank the council and the council members that I've had the pleasure to work for," he said. "The amazing staff of people who work hard every day not to earn a bonus not to earn a little extra cash but because they care about government and care about the community. Each and every resident that I've had the great fortune to interact with, learn from and hopefully represent to the best of my abilities and every other partner that we've had the chance to engage with."

"To the Town Council, each and every resident, the incredible staff, and the many community and regional partners that I have had the distinct pleasure of working with over the last seven years, I simply say thank you," Dennis said in a statement . "I am immensely proud of the work I've had the great opportunity to contribute to that I hope has made Portola Valley a better place."

Dennis, who joined town staff in 2016 , made the announcement at a Wednesday, Feb. 22 , Town Council meeting. Dennis told The Almanac that he isn't sure where he will land next.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and U.S. history from the University of California at Davis, and a master's degree (in 2002) in regional and urban planning from the London School of Economics and Political Science, according to the archives.

Before joining Portola Valley town staff, Dennis was a district director for former Assemblyman Rich Gordon, D-Menlo Park, and an advance planning manager for the city of Palo Alto, according to The Almanac's archives .

"Jeremy's mastery of technical details, combined with his calm demeanor, his unfailing commitment to public service, and his political knowledge and skills have made him invaluable to the town of Portola Valley, and to amateur elected officials like myself. I thank Jeremy for his years of service and wish him well on his next adventure," Aalfs said.

"For the past seven years, I have had the honor to work with Jeremy Dennis as Portola Valley's Town Manager," said Mayor Jeff Aalfs in a statement. "He has guided the town (and me) through countless complicated situations, perhaps none more so than the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and the torrent of policies, decisions and communications that came with it.

A town press release notes that Dennis was instrumental in modernizing town systems, policies, communications and the budget process, including the town's first capital improvement program. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dennis moved services online quickly. Dennis also ensured the town is on the radar of regional and state entities, ensuring needed funding and support in the broader political landscape.

During the meeting, resident Betsy Morgenthaler told Dennis she was in shock he was leaving and thanked him for his service to the town. Others echoed her comments of surprise and gratitude to Dennis for his ability to listen and be even keeled.

Portola Valley town manager announces resignation

Jeremy Dennis spent seven years in the job