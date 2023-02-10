Menlo Park: Protest against police brutality set for Saturday afternoon

Oakland-based advocacy group Tha Hood Squad is holding a peaceful protest against police brutality at 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.

Participants will gather at 1010 El Camino Real in front of Kepler's Books and Cafe Barrone to march and skate for Tyre Nichols, according to a press release.

The demonstration comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was killed by police officers in Memphis, Tenn. and is meant to draw attention to complaints from residents of East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks and Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood about the tactics of the San Mateo County gang task force and a Menlo Park police officer.

Tha Hood Squad is demanding the removal of the officer from the force and that the city of Menlo Park establishes an independent body to investigate the Menlo Park Police Department and allegations of corruption in the San Mateo County Gang Task Force.

Local activists The Raging Grannies are participating, saying in an email, "We have demonstrated in solidarity with Tha Hood Squad many times for BLM (Black Lives Matter) causes." Representatives said group members plan to show their solidarity by holding "gravestones" of victims of police violence including Tyre Nichols, Breonna Taylor and Oscar Grant.