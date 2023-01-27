Steph and Ayesha Curry oppose upzoning of Atherton property near their home

Atherton residents Stephen and Ayesha Curry, the Golden State Warriors star and his entrepreneur wife, have weighed in on a site slated for multifamily housing development in the town's proposed state-mandated housing element, which is due to the state next week.

The town has opted to upzone a 1.5-acre lot at 23 Oakwood Blvd., where there is currently a single-family home. The property owner plans to develop up to 16 townhouses. The Currys sent a letter opposing the project, saying they had "major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three‐story townhomes looming directly behind us." They asked the town, at minimum, to build taller fencing and landscaping to protect views into their property.

"As Atherton residents ... we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property," they wrote in a Jan. 18 letter to the town. "We hesitate to add to the 'not in our backyard' (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today's meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home."

The family isn’t alone in its opposition to the project. Other neighbors have expressed concern about developing multifamily housing on the site in letters and public comments during town meetings.

Initially the town's growth plan had been to lean in on backyard accessory dwelling units, but town consultants, housing advocates and others made it clear that the state won't accept an element that doesn't include multifamily housing.