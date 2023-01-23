Community briefs: library seeks poster submissions for Black History Month, Boy Scouts recruiting and more

NEWS ALERT: Sheriff: Suspect in custody after shootings kill seven near Half Moon Bay

The Woodside Architectural and Site Review Board (ASRB) is also recruiting to fill positions. The board reviews and makes recommendations to the planning director regarding community character, site planning, building design and landscape elements on residential and commercial applications.

The Planning Commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. An interactive district map is online at woodsidetown.org.

There are two openings on the Woodside Planning Commission, one for District 2 and District 3. The terms are for four years each, starting in February 2023 and ending in February 2027.

Learn more about Boy Scouts Troop 109, which serves Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and the surrounding communities, at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hillview Middle School library at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

There will be an an artists' reception and community celebration on Feb. 11, and a presentation to the City Council on Feb. 14. Posters must be delivered to the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive or the Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma St. by 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. Posterboard and supplies are available at both libraries.

The Menlo Park Library is seeking submissions from grades K-12 students for its Black History Month poster exhibit. All students who submit a poster will be entered into a drawing for three $100 gift cards, and the posters will be displayed in the Belle Haven Branch Library.

The talk takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Hillview Middle School Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. Free childcare will be provided.

This parent-focused presentation will introduce concepts and offer takeaways to use at home and when difficult issues arise.

The Menlo Park City School District has partnered with the Anti-Defamation League for a talk about what hate speech is, how children may be exposed to it, especially while online, and how to talk to kids about building ally behavior.

The town is also seeking applications for other volunteer positions, which can be found on the town's website .

Interested residents may check residency requirements, request information and submit applications to the Town Clerk Jennifer Li at [email protected] Applications are due on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.

The ASRB meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: library seeks poster submissions for Black History Month, Boy Scouts recruiting and more