Where to watch the San Francisco 49ers playoff game around the Midpeninsula

Faultline Brewing Company, Sunnyvale: The Sunnyvale microbrewery will be hosting a watch party with drink specials and happy hour. Get $4.90 pint-size beers and drinks like the Red & Gold Sour with whiskey, lemon, simple syrup, egg white and red wine. Their menu is focused on locally sourced, fresh ingredients, with dishes including burgers, salad bowls, pizzas and more. Faultline has 10 beers available, including its flagship four beers: Faultline Special Bitter (FSB), Gold Rush Ale, Hefeweizen and Kölsch.

Taplands, Santa Clara: The taproom, bottle shop and brewery several miles down the road from Levi's Stadium will be showing 49ers postseason games. Taplands offers 25 rotating craft beers, a cooler of craft beers and growlers of its own beer when available. Its food menu consists of charcuterie, cheese plates and paninis.

The winner of the 49ers-Cowboys game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon will play the winner of the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game in the NFC Championship. With most tickets for the marquee matchup costing around $500 to $600 apiece, it's safe to say many will be making plans to watch on TV. While the 49ers are hosting a watch party at San Pedro Social in San Jose Sunday, bars and restaurants up and down the Peninsula are also showing the game, with some offering drink and food specials. Here's a running list of establishments where you can watch the big game:

The 49ers find themselves on the cusp of another deep postseason run with a familiar foe standing in their way. Bolstered by one of the league's best defenses, the Niners beat the Seahawks in the wild card round of the playoffs Jan. 14 behind a stellar playoff debut from the 49ers' third-string quarterback Brock Purdy, whose play in replacement of the injured Jimmy Garappolo (and before him Trey Lance) has helped the team streak to 11 consecutive wins.

Steins Beer Garden, Mountain View: The downtown Mountain View restaurant will have drink specials all day for the 49ers-Cowboys game, including specialty cocktails, a beer and shot combo and happy hour the whole game starting at 2:30 p.m. Steins opens at 10 a.m. on Sundays and serves weekend brunch until 2 p.m., allowing you to go from a mimosa-filled brunch with eggs Benedict, an omelette or another brunch staple into cocktail hour while you watch the game. Steins serves American cuisine made from scratch and has 31 beers on tap, as well as a drink menu full of craft cocktails, wine and spirits.

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, Los Altos and Redwood City: Take pinball breaks in between plays at State of Mind's two public house locations in Los Altos and Redwood City. Co-owner and executive chef Lars Smith, a Palo Alto native, opened the first State of Mind location in Los Altos in 2018. The outpost at the Marsh Manor shopping center just opened last month and showcases several fried chicken sandwiches in addition to pizzas, fries, wings and appetizers (and you can preview their arcade offerings here).

Stephens Green, Mountain View: The downtown Irish bar and restaurant will show 49ers playoff games. Catch brunch up until 3 p.m. Sunday, with specialties including iced Guinness cold brew coffee, scrambles and scotch eggs, plus sandwiches, salads, burgers and bar bites for lunch and dinner. "Irish favourites" include Guinness steak pie, fish and chips and shepherd's pie.

The Sports Page, Mountain View: A classic sports bar right off Highway 101 in Mountain View, The Sports Page opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Burgers, sandwiches and bar appetizers like mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings make up the menu. And if watching sports compels you to take part in some, there’s a sand volleyball court, pool tables and Ping-Pong on hand.

Roger Bar and Restaurant, Mountain View: Go for the staycation experience by watching the 49ers game at the Roger Bar and Restaurant inside the Ameswell Hotel. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends and offers items like French toast bread pudding, smoked salmon frittata and bottomless mimosas. Sip on draft beer, wine and cocktails during the game.

The Hub, Redwood City: The Hub Bar & Cafe will host patrons 21 and over starting at 3 p.m. until the game ends. Watch the game with full sound on a projector screen. The Hub has a full range of beer, wine and spirits and a New Zealand-inspired food menu that includes a New Zealand-style burger, a "pea, pie & pud" pie trio and fish and chips.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, Redwood City: The German restaurant and beer garden is showing 49ers playoff games but no other ones. Gourmet Haus Staudt’s menu includes a range of German specialties, from bratwurst to pork schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels, and a daily rotation of 25 draft beers (11 German and 14 craft), plus bottled beer, cider and wine. There’s even a market with German goods and a bottle shop for take-home beer and cider.

Alice’s Restaurant, Woodside: Head up Skyline to this local landmark for breakfast or lunch and stick around for the game indoors or on the back deck. Wood-fired pizza is available Wednesday through Sunday starting at noon, and other options include burgers, sandwiches, Texas-style barbecue and classic breakfast specials served until 2 p.m. daily.

The Patio, Palo Alto: The restaurant and sports bar that claims to have the longest bar in town also has 21 TVs and a large outdoor seating area. The Patio serves cocktails, beer, wine and cider and has an extensive food menu with soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches and entrees like pan-seared salmon and pomodoro pasta. Open at 11 a.m.

The Rose & Crown Pub, Palo Alto: The oldest bar in town, the English pub has over 20 rotating craft beers on tap and a drink menu of assorted cocktails and whiskeys. They serve standard English pub fare, including fish and chips and cottage pie.

Where to watch the San Francisco 49ers playoff game around the Midpeninsula

If you don't have a ticket, the best seat is on your couch ... or the nearest barstool.