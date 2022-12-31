Flooding in Palo Alto, Menlo Park as water levels at Pope-Chaucer bridge near capacity

Update: Menlo Park police issued an advisory at 4:21 p.m. warning that Southbound Middlefield Road at Survey Lane is completely flooded and shut down. There is no ETA on reopening. Eastbound Marsh Road was reported closed at Haven Avenue.

San Francisquito Creek overtopped in multiple locations on Saturday morning causing flooding and closing some streets in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

The Pope-Chaucer bridge, which spans the San Francisquito Creek between Palo Alto and Menlo Park, was on the verge of flooding while nearby some areas of the creek were breached by the high, rapidly flowing water.

Roiling, muddy water overtopped portions of the creek, sending water cascading down streets, topping some curbs and in some isolated cases threatening to flood homes.

According to Palo Alto’s creek monitor, the water levels at the creek were exceeding 21 feet at about 10:40 a.m., nearing the bridge’s 24-foot capacity. City officials issued a warning shortly after 10 a.m. that flooding at the bridge was likely within 30 minutes. They also noted that minor flooding was occurring at Seneca and Hale Streets near the creek.

The city’s announcement urged residents near the creek to take protective actions, including placing sandbags near the entrances to their homes, raising valuables from low to high places in their homes and making sure vehicles are ready for possible evacuation.

The city has sandbags available at the Palo Alto Airport, 1925 Embarcadero Road; the Rinconada Tennis Courts at the corner of Newell Road and Hopkins Avenue; and at Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive.

Menlo Park, which also sent out a warning Saturday morning, has sandbags available at the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive, as well as Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, located at 1467 Chilco Street. East Palo Alto has sandbags available for pickup at 1925 Embarcadero Road, located in Palo Alto at the airport.

By 10:48 a.m., water was rushing down the side streets onto University Avenue and crossed onto the Crescent drives in Crescent Park. The water reached the top of the curbs and approached the sidewalks as it rose up driveway aprons.

At the Newell Bridge, fast-moving water rose to within a foot of the bottom of the bridge. Emergency crews blocked Woodland Avenue at University and removed large chunks of debris with grappling hooks that threatened to dam up the University Avenue bridge.

Those efforts didn't stop the creek from overtopping in spots in the section between the Newell and University bridges. Parts of Woodland Avenue flooded, inundating yards.

At one East Palo Alto residence, water threatened to enter a home. The residents moved a car out of the garage to higher ground and were piling sandbags at the front door. The water was flooding the rear yard where several cars were parked under a carport.

"This hasn't happened for years. The landlord is bringing more sandbags," Juan Cuevas said, as he stood in the flooding yard.

Nearby, a driver in a red pickup truck stopped in the road, tentative about driving through water that had covered the roadway on Woodland. Eventually, the truck and others slowly made their way across the streaming current.

Orange caution cones blocked University Avenue at Woodland to prevent drivers from entering the area westbound. Cars traveling east were allowed to pass through to clear the roadway, an East Palo Alto police officer said.

Westbound traffic was diverting onto Woodland at University Circle on the East Palo Alto side, but within feet at Manhattan Avenue, the road was well flooded, as were several side streets all the way to the West Bayshore Road at the U.S. Highway 101 sound wall.

East Palo Alto resident Webster Lincoln said the roadway of Manhattan Avenue and West Bayshore Road was flooded. Photographs he sent showed cars at the Woodland Apartments up to the wheel wells in water in the underground parking structure beneath the residential units. Water climbed a foot or more deep, lapping at the fronts of and halfway filling the insides of a bank of washing machines.

The Menlo Park side of Woodland faired better at that point and was without flooding near the Pope-Chaucer bridge, but residents said the creek flooded just upstream of the bridge in spots where it overtopped the banks.

Hedeff Essaid said the water ran down Pope Street and drained down to Laurel Avenue. The water had retreated by 11:30 a.m. and the level had receded by about a foot. Still, an enormous debris field of logs, branches, trash and even a kitchen sink had jammed up at the bridge.

Essaid, a hydrologist, was philosophical: "We have dry years and we have wet years. We have to be prepared for both," she said.

Efforts by the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, which includes the cities of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, preserved an entire neighborhood that would likely have experienced serious flooding in the current storm.

Work done during Phase 1 of the flood protection project, which widened the West Bayshore overpass at Highway 101, added flood walls, a reconfigured channel and protective berms in the creek and flood channel east of the freeway, held up well as the water shot down the creek past East Palo Alto's Gardens neighborhood. The water remained four feet below the top.

The neighborhood has experienced significant flooding in the past, when city officials feared that a major storm could cause a Hurricane Katrina-like disaster event with loss of life. In 2012, the earthen levees were undermined in spots, which could have caused a failure.

On Saturday afternoon, the neighborhood remained dry, a hopeful sign that planned work for the Pope-Chaucer Bridge and upstream will relieve Palo Alto and Menlo Park neighborhoods of future flooding.

The neighborhoods around the Pope-Bridge experienced severe flooding in February 1998, when a storm caused water to top over the structure and inundate area homes. Since then, the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, which includes elected officials from Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and the two water districts on either side of the county line, has been working on plans to improve flood protection. These include replacing both the flood-prone Pope-Chaucer bridge and the Newell Street bridge, which is further downstream near the Palo Alto and East Palo Alto border.

The agency's current plans call for replacing the Newell Street bridge in 2024 and the Pope-Chaucer bridge in 2025.

Until then, these communities remain threatened by big storms carrying large quantities of water from the mountain watershed. Saturday's storm led to numerous street closures. City officials said the El Camino Real underpass at University Avenue was flooded and not passable.

Palo Alto has closed off sections of Palo Alto Avenue, between Chaucer and Seneca and of Quarry Avenue, near El Camino Real. It had also temporarily closed off sections of University Avenue, between Middlefield Road and Woodland Avenue, and of Palo Alto Avenue, between Chaucer and Seneca Streets, but reopened them shortly before 1 p.m., according to an announcement from the city.

Minor flooding was also reported at 11:45 a.m. at portions of Hamilton Avenue, Guinda Street, Pitman Avenue and Martin Avenue.

Intersections throughout Menlo Park and Atherton were flooded on Saturday morning. Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues, by the Menlo-Atherton High School campus on the border of Atherton and Menlo Park, was closed to traffic in the morning and by afternoon, it was closed from Oak Grove to Survey Lane. Middlefield Road at Linfield Drive in Menlo Park, across from the main fire station, had a growing area of standing water just before noon, as did intersections along Waverly Street in the Linfield Oaks neighborhood.

At Burgess Park, the duck pond had spilled over its banks and flooded areas of the surrounding lawn. The fountain outside of Menlo Park City Hall was surrounded by a growing pond of water before 11 a.m.

In Atherton around 10:30 a.m., swiftly flowing muddy water rushed through the Atherton Channel at the intersection of Middlefield and Marsh Roads, but hadn't risen to the level of the roadway.

Groups of people gathered on the pedestrian bridges across the San Francisquito Creek at Willow Place in Menlo Park and Alma Street, watching large tree branches and other debris flow through the swift and muddy water. Some took pictures, saying they'd never seen the creek so high, while others recalled the damage from the flooding that occurred in 1998.

Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt, who visited the areas around the creek Saturday, said the Pope-Chaucer bridge was at one point within 4 inches of overflowing. There were numerous places, however, where the water did go over the banks, including on Seneca and Hale Streets. These breaches were part of why the bridge did not overflow at the bridge.

One house, at the corner of Chaucer and Palo Alto Avenue, had water pouring into its garage and backyard, he said. Otherwise, the properties in the area have generally avoided damage, he said.

"It looks like we had significant street flooding but limited impact on homes," Burt said.

When he returned to the Pope-Chaucer bridge later in the morning, the water levels had dropped somewhat. By 12:30 p.m., the creek around the bridge had receded by about 18 inches, Burt said. He noted, however, that water levels were also high near the Woodland Avenue area in East Palo Alto.

"Downstream, it's still running really heavily and also still overtopping some places, even as it has receded at Pope-Chaucer," he said just before noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.