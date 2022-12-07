Atherton: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across town to $30 million home

On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020.

The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home, which spans more than 17,700-square-foot and is closer to the Lloyden Park neighborhood, in December 2020, according to Redfin. This was nine months before they sold the 7,500-square-foot West Atherton one.

The LLC that purchased the new home on a 1.7-acre lot is tied to the same wealth management firm that helped Curry buy his first Atherton home, records show.

The home was previously owned by Zehavi Sharone, a Silicon Valley executive who most recently serves as chairman of the board at Flockta, an AI software company.

Peninsula Custom Homes applied to work on a $500,000 remodeling project in 2021, records show.