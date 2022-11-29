Menlo Park City School District sends off longtime trustee

Flowers and cake was in order at the Thursday, Nov. 17, Menlo Park City School District board meeting, as the community said goodbye to longtime trustee Stacey Jones. Colleagues spoke with admiration of Jones' humble, calm demeanor.

The board passed a resolution on Nov. 17 recognizing Jones' service to the district following eight years as a trustee.

"The remaining Trustees of the Menlo Park City Elementary School District do hereby offer to Stacey Jones our profound gratitude for her exemplary service and declare her Board Member Extraordinaire with a lifetime invitation to the board's annual organizational meeting as long as you bring your intense appreciation of the Brown Act, and we promise to provide you a personal candy dish and turn up the thermostat," the resolution states.

During her tenure, she helped the district manage enrollment fluctuation and funding challenges, and oversaw superintendent leadership changes twice. During her tenure, the district opened the Early Learning Center and earned National Blue Ribbon, California Distinguished School, and Pivotal Practice honors, according to a Nov. 17 district newsletter.

Trustee Sherwin Chen described Jones as a "role model, mentor and friend."