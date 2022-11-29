Menlo Park City School District sends off longtime trustee

Flowers and cake was in order at the Thursday, Nov. 17, Menlo Park City School District board meeting, as the community said goodbye to longtime trustee Stacey Jones. Colleagues spoke with admiration of Jones' humble, calm demeanor.
The board passed a resolution on Nov. 17 recognizing Jones' service to the district following eight years as a trustee.
"The remaining Trustees of the Menlo Park City Elementary School District do hereby offer to Stacey Jones our profound gratitude for her exemplary service and declare her Board Member Extraordinaire with a lifetime invitation to the board's annual organizational meeting as long as you bring your intense appreciation of the Brown Act, and we promise to provide you a personal candy dish and turn up the thermostat," the resolution states.
During her tenure, she helped the district manage enrollment fluctuation and funding challenges, and oversaw superintendent leadership changes twice. During her tenure, the district opened the Early Learning Center and earned National Blue Ribbon, California Distinguished School, and Pivotal Practice honors, according to a Nov. 17 district newsletter.
Trustee Sherwin Chen described Jones as a "role model, mentor and friend."
"What I value the most is you always brought this sense of balance and making sure the board did not miss the forest for the trees," he said. "I always thought of you as a rabbit hole destroyer; getting us back on track."
Jones considered resigning her post in 2018 because she and her family were likely to move to Colorado where her husband took a job.
Outside of the school board, she served on the Laurel PTO Board.
"Her legacy is particularly felt at Laurel where she participated in the visioning and site design committees for Laurel's expansion," the newsletter states. "MPCSD is so grateful to Stacey Jones for her loyalty and dedication to our schools and community. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."
Laurel Lower School Principal Linda Creighton described Jones as "the most understated, quiet, calm leader."
"She knows when to step up and step back," Creighton said of Jones.
Jones said she was overwhelmed and touched by the community feedback on her time on the board.
View a video of Jones’ recognition here.
