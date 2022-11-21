Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release.
The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team, which seized several firearms from an East Palo Alto residence in April of this year.
A months-long investigation into the weapons and multiple crimes around the Bay Area identified several suspects living in multiple jurisdictions.
On Nov. 16, seven search warrants were simultaneously executed by law enforcement.
Amari Green, 18, Xavier Garcia, 18, and Daniela Eaton, 36, were all arrested in San Francisco.
Ajay Balaoro, 25, was taken into custody in Vallejo, Reno Fiapoto, 23, was arrested in Fairfield, along with another person who allegedly had other outstanding warrants.
Ramone Fiapoto, 21, was arrested in East Palo Alto, and Tahmon Wilson, 20, was taken into custody in Richmond.
Five of the suspects face charges related to alleged gang activity and weapons possession, while Reno Fiapoto and Ramone Fiapoto were booked into San Mateo County Jail on outstanding warrants.
