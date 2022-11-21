News

Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 21, 2022, 2:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Firearms are displayed by San Francisco Police on Nov. 18, 2022, following the arrests of several alleged gang members in a coordinated regional operation. Courtesy SFPD via Bay City News.

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release.

The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team, which seized several firearms from an East Palo Alto residence in April of this year.

A months-long investigation into the weapons and multiple crimes around the Bay Area identified several suspects living in multiple jurisdictions.

On Nov. 16, seven search warrants were simultaneously executed by law enforcement.

Amari Green, 18, Xavier Garcia, 18, and Daniela Eaton, 36, were all arrested in San Francisco.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Ajay Balaoro, 25, was taken into custody in Vallejo, Reno Fiapoto, 23, was arrested in Fairfield, along with another person who allegedly had other outstanding warrants.

Ramone Fiapoto, 21, was arrested in East Palo Alto, and Tahmon Wilson, 20, was taken into custody in Richmond.

Five of the suspects face charges related to alleged gang activity and weapons possession, while Reno Fiapoto and Ramone Fiapoto were booked into San Mateo County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Firearms are displayed by San Francisco Police on Nov. 18, 2022, following the arrests of several alleged gang members in a coordinated regional operation. Courtesy SFPD via Bay City News.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 21, 2022, 2:58 pm

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release.

The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team, which seized several firearms from an East Palo Alto residence in April of this year.

A months-long investigation into the weapons and multiple crimes around the Bay Area identified several suspects living in multiple jurisdictions.

On Nov. 16, seven search warrants were simultaneously executed by law enforcement.

Amari Green, 18, Xavier Garcia, 18, and Daniela Eaton, 36, were all arrested in San Francisco.

Ajay Balaoro, 25, was taken into custody in Vallejo, Reno Fiapoto, 23, was arrested in Fairfield, along with another person who allegedly had other outstanding warrants.

Ramone Fiapoto, 21, was arrested in East Palo Alto, and Tahmon Wilson, 20, was taken into custody in Richmond.

Five of the suspects face charges related to alleged gang activity and weapons possession, while Reno Fiapoto and Ramone Fiapoto were booked into San Mateo County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.