News

Police called after student allegedly brought loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School campus

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 3:04 pm 0

Atherton police said a student at Menlo-Atherton brought a loaded gun to campus on Nov. 10, 2022. File photo by Michelle Le

A student brought a loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, Atherton police said.

The high school got a call reporting that the student had showed someone the firearm, said Cmdr. Daniel Larsen in an email Monday.

"When the student arrived on campus, they were brought to the office and the school called the PD (police department)," Larsen said. School staff searched the student and located the firearm on them, he said.

Larsen could not immediately provide additional information, such as details about the type of weapon, but said he would be able to do so on Tuesday.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Police called after student allegedly brought loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School campus

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 3:04 pm

A student brought a loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, Atherton police said.

The high school got a call reporting that the student had showed someone the firearm, said Cmdr. Daniel Larsen in an email Monday.

"When the student arrived on campus, they were brought to the office and the school called the PD (police department)," Larsen said. School staff searched the student and located the firearm on them, he said.

Larsen could not immediately provide additional information, such as details about the type of weapon, but said he would be able to do so on Tuesday.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.