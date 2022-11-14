Police called after student allegedly brought loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School campus

A student brought a loaded gun to Menlo-Atherton High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, Atherton police said.

The high school got a call reporting that the student had showed someone the firearm, said Cmdr. Daniel Larsen in an email Monday.

"When the student arrived on campus, they were brought to the office and the school called the PD (police department)," Larsen said. School staff searched the student and located the firearm on them, he said.

Larsen could not immediately provide additional information, such as details about the type of weapon, but said he would be able to do so on Tuesday.