News

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

Menlo-Atherton alum Sathvik Nori will be the youngest member ever to serve as a trustee for the Sequoia Union High School District

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 5:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees.

Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.

“Now the real work starts in ensuring that every student, no matter what their background is or what middle school they went to, has a rigorous, challenging, and fun high school experience,” Nori wrote in a text to this news organization.

Sockolov said she wants every vote to be counted to “honor each individual voice and the collective decision.”

In area A, which includes Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood Shores and part of Redwood City, Amy Koo has defeated opponent Suvarna Bhopale. As of Friday afternoon, Koo, a director of marketing at Gilead Sciences who’s in her second term as a trustee for the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, had over 56% of the vote compared with fellow BRSSD trustee Bhopale who had 43.9%.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Koo, though maintaining a solid lead, also declined to make a victory announcement. Commenting on her “strong lead,” she said she is “feeling good about it.”

Bhopale did not respond to a request for comment.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Leah Worthington
 
Leah Worthington, a Menlo Park native, joined the Redwood City Pulse in 2021. She covers everything from education and climate to housing and city government. Previously she worked as the online editor for California magazine in Berkeley and co-hosts a podcast. Se habla español! Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

Menlo-Atherton alum Sathvik Nori will be the youngest member ever to serve as a trustee for the Sequoia Union High School District

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 5:16 pm

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees.

Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.

“Now the real work starts in ensuring that every student, no matter what their background is or what middle school they went to, has a rigorous, challenging, and fun high school experience,” Nori wrote in a text to this news organization.

Sockolov said she wants every vote to be counted to “honor each individual voice and the collective decision.”

In area A, which includes Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood Shores and part of Redwood City, Amy Koo has defeated opponent Suvarna Bhopale. As of Friday afternoon, Koo, a director of marketing at Gilead Sciences who’s in her second term as a trustee for the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, had over 56% of the vote compared with fellow BRSSD trustee Bhopale who had 43.9%.

Koo, though maintaining a solid lead, also declined to make a victory announcement. Commenting on her “strong lead,” she said she is “feeling good about it.”

Bhopale did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.