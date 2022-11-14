Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees.

Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.

“Now the real work starts in ensuring that every student, no matter what their background is or what middle school they went to, has a rigorous, challenging, and fun high school experience,” Nori wrote in a text to this news organization.

Sockolov said she wants every vote to be counted to “honor each individual voice and the collective decision.”

In area A, which includes Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood Shores and part of Redwood City, Amy Koo has defeated opponent Suvarna Bhopale. As of Friday afternoon, Koo, a director of marketing at Gilead Sciences who’s in her second term as a trustee for the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, had over 56% of the vote compared with fellow BRSSD trustee Bhopale who had 43.9%.