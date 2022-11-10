Challenger and incumbent are still neck-and-neck for third seat on Portola Valley Town Council

"I've congratulated Judith and Craig T., since their lead looks big enough it'd be hard for them to drop out of top three," Hughes said in a statement on Wednesday morning. "It's neck-and-neck between Mary and me, and with lots of votes outstanding, I remain confident that I'll take the lead back and end up victorious…. but we'll see!"

Hufty, who also ran for council in 2020, has 740 votes, or 17.8%, as of Nov. 10. Hughes has 719 votes, or 17.3%.

As vote counting continues, Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with Hufty, are leading the race for the three seats on the Council. Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier on election night, but Hufty overtook him by the end of the evening.

In the latest vote count released on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Craig Hughes is still trailing retired family physician Mary Hufty by just 21 votes in the race for a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council. Since the early results were released on election night, just 10 more votes were counted for Portola Valley council, according to San Mateo County's elections website .

"Unfortunately, we cannot provide a breakdown by jurisdiction until the ballots have been counted," he said.

An estimated 135,000 ballots remain to be counted for the entire county as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, said Assistant Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder & Assistant Chief Elections Officer Jim Irizarry, in an email. He couldn't answer questions about how many ballots from Portola Valley voters were among them.

"I'm very honored to be in the lead at this point and I look forward to seeing the final results when they're available," Hasko said shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The town received feedback, via a letter , from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Town Manager Jeremy Dennis. An Almanac report on the letter is in the works.

Whomever is elected will play a part in shaping the town's housing element. The town is charged with planning for at least 253 units of new housing over the next eight years through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

"I think being the incumbent helps and hurts; this was clearly a contentious election," Hughes said. "Voters have clearly rejected Dale's message."

Pfau and Hughes sparred over the reasons behind Pfau's removal from the Wildfire Preparedness Committee earlier in the year and controversial content on Pfau's Twitter account, now set to private, which featured a photo of Watergate felon G. Gordon Liddy as his profile picture.

Challenger and incumbent are still neck-and-neck for third seat on Portola Valley Town Council

Just 21 votes separate Mayor Craig Hughes and retired doctor Mary Hufty; town commissioners Hasko and Taylor have won seats