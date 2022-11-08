News

Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big early lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 9:09 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 11:09 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park city council member Ray Mueller and San Carlos city council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

The first round of election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan.

As of 11 p.m., Mueller had 16,832 votes, or 64.2% to Parmer-Lohan's 9,3194 votes, or 35.8% of the count.

District 3 is the largest district in San Mateo County by area, encompassing seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas. The district ranges from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park.

Mueller has said that his priorities are housing, education, infrastructure and putting a focus on the coastal towns in the district as well as inland cities. Parmer-Lohan, on the other hand, is focused on mitigating the effects of drought, addressing wildfire risk and reproductive rights.

"I want to thank the residents of District 3 for participating in this historic election," Parmer-Lohan said. "I'm really proud of what we've accomplished."

This story will be updated as vote counting continues.

