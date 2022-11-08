Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in early election results

Early election results released just after the polls closed Tuesday evening show Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is not on track to pass.
As of 11 p.m. on election night, No on V is leading with 3,497 votes, or 60.35% to Yes on V's 2,298 votes, or 39.65%.
Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.
If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.
The election over Measure V has been contentious, and Yes on V is one of the area’s highest-funded campaigns, raking in over $400,000.
The No on V side is excited about the early count, and members said they are eagerly anticipating further results.
"We’re pleased and we hope that it holds," campaign volunteer Karen Grove said. "And we’re pleased to be together and celebrating each other as well."
Nicole Chessari, co-founder of Measure V, said she is also eager to see further votes.
"I think it’s still early and I don’t know what the results will show so we are still anxious to see how it shows up," Chessari said.
Initial election results released at 8:10 p.m. include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4.
This story will be updated as vote counting continues.
