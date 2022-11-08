Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in early election results

Early election results released just after the polls closed Tuesday evening show Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is not on track to pass.

As of 11 p.m. on election night, No on V is leading with 3,497 votes, or 60.35% to Yes on V's 2,298 votes, or 39.65%.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.

If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.

The election over Measure V has been contentious, and Yes on V is one of the area’s highest-funded campaigns, raking in over $400,000.