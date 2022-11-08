News

Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in early election results

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 8:57 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 11:11 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Yes and No on Measure V signs in Menlo Park in September 2022. Photos by Andrea Gemmet.

Early election results released just after the polls closed Tuesday evening show Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is not on track to pass.

As of 11 p.m. on election night, No on V is leading with 3,497 votes, or 60.35% to Yes on V's 2,298 votes, or 39.65%.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.

If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.

The election over Measure V has been contentious, and Yes on V is one of the area’s highest-funded campaigns, raking in over $400,000.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The No on V side is excited about the early count, and members said they are eagerly anticipating further results.

"We’re pleased and we hope that it holds," campaign volunteer Karen Grove said. "And we’re pleased to be together and celebrating each other as well."

Nicole Chessari, co-founder of Measure V, said she is also eager to see further votes.

"I think it’s still early and I don’t know what the results will show so we are still anxious to see how it shows up," Chessari said.

Initial election results released at 8:10 p.m. include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4.

This story will be updated as vote counting continues.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in early election results

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 8:57 pm
Updated: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 11:11 pm

Early election results released just after the polls closed Tuesday evening show Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is not on track to pass.

As of 11 p.m. on election night, No on V is leading with 3,497 votes, or 60.35% to Yes on V's 2,298 votes, or 39.65%.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.

If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.

The election over Measure V has been contentious, and Yes on V is one of the area’s highest-funded campaigns, raking in over $400,000.

The No on V side is excited about the early count, and members said they are eagerly anticipating further results.

"We’re pleased and we hope that it holds," campaign volunteer Karen Grove said. "And we’re pleased to be together and celebrating each other as well."

Nicole Chessari, co-founder of Measure V, said she is also eager to see further votes.

"I think it’s still early and I don’t know what the results will show so we are still anxious to see how it shows up," Chessari said.

Initial election results released at 8:10 p.m. include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4.

This story will be updated as vote counting continues.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.