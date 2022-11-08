Hayden, Peiffer, Westervelt lead initial results in Woodside Elementary School District race

Initial election night results show incumbent Jenny Hayden, along with newcomers Amanda Peiffer and Brett Westervelt, in the lead for the three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District board.

Hayden held 26.8% of the vote (473 votes), Peiffer was second with 24.5% (432 votes) and Westervelt was third with 19.6% (346 votes) as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“I’m optimistic,” Hayden said of the results so far. “Amanda has a sizable lead and Brett has a lead too, so I’m hoping that the split of votes remaining to be counted are in the same split.”

The three current leaders ran together in a slate, hoping to accomplish their goals such as implementing the district’s recently adopted strategic plan, catching up on a large backlog of deferred maintenance and bringing some normalcy back to their small, tight-knit school community following the pandemic.

“We think that the school is great already,” Hayden said. “There’s certainly always improvements to be made, and we don’t want to change the school drastically. Any places where we can do things better, I think we’ll be looking to do that.”