With PAC backing three for office, spending is low by Portola Valley Town Council candidates

The PAC spent about $10,200 to pay off debts and on independent expenditures. The bulk of its spending, around $7,000, went to mailers, signs and postcards for the three candidates it endorsed: Hasko, Hufty and Pfau.

Our Future Together , a Political Action Committee formed to unseat current council members, didn't raise any money during the period. It has collected about $40,000 in total contributions in 2022, according to its Oct. 27 filing .

The five candidates — Mayor Craig Hughes, Planning Commission members Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, retired physician Mary Hufty and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau — are competing for three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council.

With less than a week until Election Day and a political action committee contributing the most to support candidates for Portola Valley Town Council — through lawn signs, postcards and mailers — candidates aren't spending or raising much individually, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.

Hufty's campaign finance document for this filing period came in on Wednesday. She said her filings came in late because the state delayed sending out her FPPC number until Nov. 1.

Taylor didn't raise or spend any funds during this period. He's raised $1,400 from Portola Valley residents since the beginning of the year, according to his filing. Taylor does owe himself $420 for campaign paraphernalia.

Hughes did not raise any funds. He spent about $1,900, including reimbursing himself for campaign expenses (yard signs, mailers and a Mailchimp fee). He spent about $1,060 on campaign mailers, according to his filing .

Hasko loaned herself about $2,860. She spent $3,070 on yard signs and mailers, according to her filing .

Pfau raised about $1,800. He loaned his campaign $1,000. Bob Allen of the Nathhorst Triangle neighborhood contributed $242 to Pfau and Ulrich Aldag gave $500.

The biggest spender was Dale Pfau, who spent about $5,200 on campaign paraphernalia, literature and mailings. He received about a $1,400 refund from Embarcadero Media, The Almanac's parent company, for canceled ads, according to his filing .

Our Future Together recently ran ads in the Palo Alto Daily Post last week, though it’s unclear if expenses for those ads were paid out before this filing period ended, Oct. 21, or will be included in the next filing period. The Almanac has reached out to Our Future Together for comment.

It paid the Sutton Law Firm , which specializes in political and election law, and resident and PAC member Ellen Vernazza about $3,200 for expenses from a previous filing period. The PAC still has outstanding reimbursements for office supplies and postage to Vernazza.

With PAC backing three for office, spending is low by Portola Valley Town Council candidates

The PAC spent about $7,000 on postcards, mailers and signs for its endorsees