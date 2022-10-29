Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility

An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check.
San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the individual after relatives are notified.
