Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility

by Kevin Forestieri / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 29, 2022, 9:00 am 0

The Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check.

San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the individual after relatives are notified.

Kevin Forestieri
Kevin Forestieri is an assistant editor with the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac. He joined the Voice in 2014 and has reported on schools, housing, crime and health. Read more >>

