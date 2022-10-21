Update: For second time, cadaver dogs indicate there might be human remains in buried car in Atherton

NEWS ALERT: Cadaver dogs indicate buried car in Atherton may have human remains

Cadaver dogs were called to the scene and gave a signal that there may be human remains in the car but as of Friday afternoon, police said no human remains have been located. San Mateo County crime lab technicians are helping dig out the vehicle, Atherton police said, and the excavation is set to continue over the weekend.

Police say the car was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in September 1992. The possible owner of the vehicle is believed to be dead, but Atherton police are waiting for DMV records to be retrieved from its archives to get confirmation.

Police received a call Thursday, Oct. 20, at around 8:50 a.m. when landscapers discovered the buried car at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in the West of Alameda neighborhood, according to an Atherton Police Department press release . It was publicly identified Friday as a Mercedes Benz convertible with its top down.

Police are trying to get to the bottom of why a car was buried there and said that efforts to fully unearth the vehicle were ongoing.

At a press conference Friday, Oct. 21, Atherton police say that for a second day in a row, cadaver dogs have indicated the possible existence of human remains in a car discovered buried on the property of a home on Stockbridge Avenue.

SLIDESHOW: News crews turned out to capture a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton where a buried car was found in the yard on Thursday, Oct. 20. Photo by Angela Swartz.

SLIDESHOW: A home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton where a buried car was found in the yard on Thursday, Oct. 20, while excavation work was being done. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Police expect the excavation to go into the weekend, with the next update on Monday, Oct. 24, barring any major breaking news, Larsen said.

Larsen explained that a slight notification means there are could be decades-old human remains, bones, or even blood or vomit. Landscapers have been working on site recently, so it's possible that a worker got cut and bled near the site, he said.

Authorities said excavation work on the buried car stopped around 10 p.m. on Thursday and resumed at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The majority of the passenger compartment of the vehicle had been excavated, according to police. Around 11 a.m. a cadaver dog was brought back to the scene and again made a slight notification of possible human remains.

The Chronicle also reported that in 1999, Lew was accused of fraud for hiring undercover cops to sink a $1.2 million yacht so he could cash in on the insurance policy.

"I feel like all of us grew up with a certain amount of trauma in the household," she told the publication. "My father definitely had emotional issues … this wouldn’t surprise me, just based on how sketchy my father was." Her father died from lung cancer in 2015, she said.

His daughter Jacq Searle told the Chronicle that she was shocked to learn of the buried car on the Atherton property where she lived with her parents.

Johnny Bocktune Lew, who was the home's owner from 1990 until 2014, had a long criminal history. He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in Southern California, according to court records . In 1965, she suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the apartment Lew shared with his wife. The second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements.

At the Friday press conference, when asked if a previous homeowner is the owner of the car, police declined to comment. Larsen said police are withholding information on the owner of the car because they don't yet know if this a criminal investigation.

The home was built in 1990 on a 1.63-acre lot, records show, and was sold in 2014 for $7.4 million and again in 2020 for $15 million. The Almanac is not publishing the exact address to protect the owner's privacy. The town issued a permit for a landscape screening — plantings, shrubbery, bushes or other foliage intended to act as a privacy screen — on the property in September, according to public records.

Police believe the vehicle was possibly buried sometime in the '90s, based on the stolen vehicle report, and is approximately 4 to 5 feet underground. There were unused bags of concrete found throughout the vehicle, including in the trunk, police said. On Friday, police Cmdr. Dan Larsen that the convertible's trunk space was largely occupied by the retracted roof.

Former owner of home on Stockbridge Avenue, where a buried Mercedes was discovered by landscapers, had a long criminal history