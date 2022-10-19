Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety

Menlo College Dean Melissa Michelson noted in a press release for the forum that Menlo College students, as well as resident faculty and staff, are the largest voting bloc, about 500 of the town's 5,000 overall eligible voters, in the town.

In August, the town submitted its draft housing element, a road map for accommodating future development over the next eight years, which included a major jump in the number of units it needs to plan for. The town expects to get comments back from the state by early November. The town's plan relied heavily on homeowners building backyard accessory dwelling units and lot splits.

About 35 people attended a forum put on by the Menlo Civic Engagement Coalition , a group of students working to increase student civic engagement and voter participation, and the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County. Diana Guardado, a Menlo College senior majoring in political science, and Joshua Villalva, a senior majoring in management, moderated the forum. The students posed prepared questions, along with written questions from the audience.

Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

DeGolia said that Menlo College needs housing for staff and the council wants to support the school to make that happen.

Widmer, a former adjunct professor at the college, said that it's in the town's interest for Menlo College to build more housing on campus. Widmer said there are several residents who are interested in potentially donating to make the project happen. He noted that the recent dorms on campus don't count toward its state housing goals because it doesn't have individual showers and kitchens.

DeGolia said he doesn't necessarily support changing the width of El Camino Real to two lanes because there are no stores or businesses that you can walk to in Atherton and it could lead to more traffic congestion.

The council will also vote on submitting a grant application to the San Mateo County Transportation Authority for project planning funds. It will cost $1.6 million to fund the project study and initial environmental review.

Widmer brought up that the City Council will vote during a Wednesday, Oct. 19 meeting, to support a project to install bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure along a 1.5-mile segment of El Camino Real, between Selby Lane and Valparaiso Avenue, by repurposing the third car lane or on-street parking for new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

"It's about money," he said. "We met with two developers that are interested in that (project). It's a funding issue, but it's doable. … There's nowhere more important than at schools to build housing, so they can live locally and not have to commute."

Menlo College is hosting a polling place for the Nov. 8 election, also in the Russell Center. Eligible voters from anywhere in San Mateo County can drop off their mail-in ballot at the voting center, or use the voting machines.

Miles Holland emphasized that it shouldn't be victims' responsibility to report profiling and that police should be proactive in finding out about incidents like Villalva described.

DeGolia said he hadn't heard of the issue, but doesn't doubt it and said he'd like to build more of a relationship with Menlo College students so they feel comfortable bringing up important issues like this.

"I would love to hear from anybody who thinks they've been stopped inappropriately," he said. "It's important you do report this."

Villalva brought up the fact that many students of color at the school have been pulled over by police without justification. He asked what steps the council would take to reduce this type of racial profiling.

"Lots of families drive kids to school because it's not safe to walk to school," she said, noting that road safety should be one of the town's top priorities now that construction of the new civic center is complete.

Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety