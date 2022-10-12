News

Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 12:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students in an audio production class work on assignments at Woodside High School in Woodside on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said.

At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency alert that police were sweeping the school, located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside, as a precaution. They noted there was no active threat and everyone was safe.

"Working with Woodside High School staff, the campus was searched and no unusual activity or active threat was identified," according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Police said the swatting call came in at around 10:02 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown had ended.

Principal Karen van Putten sent the following message to families Wednesday morning:

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Earlier this morning, the Sheriff's Department was informed of a rumor of a potential safety threat at Woodside High School.

Local law enforcement officials conducted a safety review of the entire campus.

After a thorough sweep of the entire campus, the Sheriff's Department lifted the Secure Campus status and confirmed the campus was safe and secure, and the rumor was unsubstantiated."

Nick Buckley, who lives in the neighborhood, said it was "a bit of a commotion." As he was heading to work, he saw a line of four or five fire engines and a couple of squad cars near the school.

Police noted in the press release that submitting a false report to law enforcement is illegal and that the Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

The California Highway Patrol, the Woodside Fire Department and Menlo Park Fire District assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Similar reports at other schools

South San Francisco High School and Lincoln High School in San Jose received similar swatting calls on Wednesday morning.

The Almanac has reached out to the Sheriff's Office to see if the incidents are related.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Redwood City Pulse Reporter Leah Worthington contributed to this report.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 12:35 pm

Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said.

At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency alert that police were sweeping the school, located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside, as a precaution. They noted there was no active threat and everyone was safe.

"Working with Woodside High School staff, the campus was searched and no unusual activity or active threat was identified," according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Police said the swatting call came in at around 10:02 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown had ended.

Principal Karen van Putten sent the following message to families Wednesday morning:

"Earlier this morning, the Sheriff's Department was informed of a rumor of a potential safety threat at Woodside High School.

Local law enforcement officials conducted a safety review of the entire campus.

After a thorough sweep of the entire campus, the Sheriff's Department lifted the Secure Campus status and confirmed the campus was safe and secure, and the rumor was unsubstantiated."

Nick Buckley, who lives in the neighborhood, said it was "a bit of a commotion." As he was heading to work, he saw a line of four or five fire engines and a couple of squad cars near the school.

Police noted in the press release that submitting a false report to law enforcement is illegal and that the Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

The California Highway Patrol, the Woodside Fire Department and Menlo Park Fire District assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Similar reports at other schools

South San Francisco High School and Lincoln High School in San Jose received similar swatting calls on Wednesday morning.

The Almanac has reached out to the Sheriff's Office to see if the incidents are related.

Redwood City Pulse Reporter Leah Worthington contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.