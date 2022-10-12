Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call

Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said.
At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency alert that police were sweeping the school, located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside, as a precaution. They noted there was no active threat and everyone was safe.
"Working with Woodside High School staff, the campus was searched and no unusual activity or active threat was identified," according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Police said the swatting call came in at around 10:02 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown had ended.
Principal Karen van Putten sent the following message to families Wednesday morning:
"Earlier this morning, the Sheriff's Department was informed of a rumor of a potential safety threat at Woodside High School.
Local law enforcement officials conducted a safety review of the entire campus.
After a thorough sweep of the entire campus, the Sheriff's Department lifted the Secure Campus status and confirmed the campus was safe and secure, and the rumor was unsubstantiated."
Nick Buckley, who lives in the neighborhood, said it was "a bit of a commotion." As he was heading to work, he saw a line of four or five fire engines and a couple of squad cars near the school.
Police noted in the press release that submitting a false report to law enforcement is illegal and that the Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.
The California Highway Patrol, the Woodside Fire Department and Menlo Park Fire District assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Similar reports at other schools
South San Francisco High School and Lincoln High School in San Jose received similar swatting calls on Wednesday morning.
The Almanac has reached out to the Sheriff's Office to see if the incidents are related.
