Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call

Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said.

At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency alert that police were sweeping the school, located at 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside, as a precaution. They noted there was no active threat and everyone was safe.

"Working with Woodside High School staff, the campus was searched and no unusual activity or active threat was identified," according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Police said the swatting call came in at around 10:02 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown had ended.

Principal Karen van Putten sent the following message to families Wednesday morning: