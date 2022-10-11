Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper

A man died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

The Menlo Park Police Department responded at 12:53 p.m. to reports that a tree trimmer had fallen into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man who died on the scene from his injuries. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released and the Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be investigating his death.