News

Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 11, 2022, 4:22 pm 0

A man died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

The Menlo Park Police Department responded at 12:53 p.m. to reports that a tree trimmer had fallen into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man who died on the scene from his injuries. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released and the Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be investigating his death.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 11, 2022, 4:22 pm

A man died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

The Menlo Park Police Department responded at 12:53 p.m. to reports that a tree trimmer had fallen into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man who died on the scene from his injuries. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released and the Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be investigating his death.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.